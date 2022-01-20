Olivia Munn Opened Up About Low Milk Supply, Says ‘Breastfeeding Is Hard’

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

Olivia Munn is getting real about what it’s like to have a low milk supply, lamenting about how f*cking hard it is to breastfeed sometimes

Much has been made over the course of history about the joy and beauty of bonding with your baby by way of breastfeeding — but the fact of the matter is, sometimes it’s f*cking hard, and sometimes it just does not work.

There’s no shame in any struggle you might have, and Olivia Munn is here to remind you that however you’re doing as a new mama, you are doing great. The actress opened up on Instagram Stories about her experiences trying to breastfeed her son Malcolm Hiệp, whom she welcomed in late November with comedian John Mulaney. Sharing a series of photos with fans, Munn revealed she’s been battling a low supply of milk, and that her precious white terrier mix Frankie is making better use of her breastfeeding pillow than she is.

“At least someone is making good use of my breastfeeding pillow,” she joked of her adorable pooch sitting pretty on the plush pillow. “Side note: Breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply.”

She then shared a photo of the many supplements, potions, and teas she’s tried to boost her supply, asking her followers, “Any other moms taking allll the supplements and teas and tinctures yet barely make milk?”

Sharing a frustrated (but still adorable) selfie, she lamented, “8 weeks in and I’ve taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard.”

Munn had previously hinted at her struggles with milk supply, replying to a comment on a sweet snap of baby Malcolm with his dad from her pal, comedian Whitney Cummings, who joked “Aunt Whitney needs to come breast feed her new nephew.” Munn wrote back, “Guaranteed your boobs make more milk than mine 🥛.”

All jokes aside, though low milk supply is rare, it can happen due to multiple factors, including certain medications or prior surgeries, as well as waiting too long to start breastfeeding or issues getting a proper latch — all of which are incredibly common, and nothing at all to be ashamed of should they happen to you.

Props to Munn and all the other moms who keep it endlessly real about what it’s like trying to breastfeed your little ones, particularly when you’re a first-time parent. That sh*t is not easy, and you deserve a medal and your favorite cookie for doing what you can to keep your baby healthy, happy, and fed.