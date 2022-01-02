(Emma McIntyre / Getty Images Entertainment)

Olivia Munn shared an adorable photo of herself with her infant son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney

Just weeks before giving birth to her son, actress Olivia Munn said she was “not prepared” for the whole bringing-life-into-the-world thing. The actress and comedian John Mulaney quietly welcomed a baby boy in November 2021, and the two have been slowly but surely introducing Malcolm to the world. The good news is, like every new mom, she is finding her footing fast. In fact, motherhood totally suits Olivia Munn. On New Year’s Day, Munn took to Instagram to share an all-too-adorable photo of herself smiling at little Malcolm, who is gazing right back at his mama. “Happy New Year,” the actress simply captioned the photo.

Fans and friends alike cooed in their comments, assuring Munn that she was already a great mama. “Oliviaaaa 😍❤️ 🥺 you’re gonna be the best mama,” said actress Ashley Park. “OMG….cuteness overload….my mortal brain can’t process all this. Most adorable little angel on the left….loveliest momma on the right….it’s too much…a much too much!! 😆🥰,” said another follower, accurately capturing the sentiment we felt upon first seeing this photo.

Munn and Mulaney first introduced Malcolm to the world on Christmas Eve

The new parents shared their joy with the world with coordinated Instagram posts on December 24, exactly a month after Munn gave birth to Malcolm. “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays. ❤️💚,” Munn wrote. Mulaney got extra sweet with his introduction, saying, “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Munn has also shared a silly photo of Mulaney and Malcolm — because what else would you expect from one of the funniest guys on the planet? “LOL Daddy’s new Bánh Bao Recipe” Munn captioned an Instagram story. Mulaney jokingly holds Malcolm over a steamer, acting as if he is going to put the lid on and steam lil Malcolm up! She shared a closeup of the same photo, captioning it “Adora-Bao.” Talk about cuteness overload.

Malcolm is the couple’s first child together. Mulaney separated from his now ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler after six years of marriage in May, and he and Munn became romantically involved shortly after. In September, Mulaney confirmed that he and Munn were not only dating, but also expecting a child together.

“In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia—Olivia Munn,” John said during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I’m going to be a dad. We’re both really, really happy.” Here’s to the new parents!