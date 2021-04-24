Oprah Says She Was ‘Surprised’ Sussexes Went ‘All The Way There’ In Interview

Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey spoke about her bombshell March 7, 2021 interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

In what will go down in history as one of the most viewed (and most controversial) interviews of all time, Meghan Markle and PrinceHarry told Oprah Winfrey about the racist actions of the royal family, which included “concerns” over their child’s skin color and not getting Meghan help when she felt suicidal. The revelations the couple shared during the interview sent shockwaves through Great Britain and even Oprah admitted she wasn’t aware the conversation was going to be that transparent.

It's crazy how Meghan and Harry did an interview with Oprah talking about their experiences with the BRF and how they've been treated by the British press and somehow the royals are framing this as an all out attack on them pic.twitter.com/xvCFu60amN — Tanesha, RN 👩🏾‍⚕️🩺💉🏥 (@ERnurse86) April 20, 2021

People reports that Oprah detailed the legendary interview on The Nancy O’Dell channel on talkshoplive.

“I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact that it has had and continues to have,” Oprah said. “I did a lot of preparation for that. It was really important to me that what we put out there in the world was put out into the world at the time that everybody could see it and that things didn’t leak and things weren’t misconstrued before the actual interview happened.”

This was Powerful. Oprah had 3 hours 20 minutes of interview footage & made sure Harry & Meghan knew they were safe with her & her team from leaks or exploitation. Despite her 25+ years, Oprah credits the power of this interview to H&M’s willingness to speak their truth. Part 1. pic.twitter.com/iNZoCFQM3i — Write Life PR (@StrongWrite) April 24, 2021

“I remember when we finished doing the interview, and that interview was 3 hours and 20 minutes I think, I stood up and said to the crew, ‘We all know what was said here and how important it is to have a trust to the people who just shared that so I’m hoping you all will not go out into the world and share what has happened here.’ And nobody did. So as we were releasing clips to CBS, we were releasing them in such a way that whatever was being put out there could not be exploited. So a lot of time and effort and energy went into it on my part,” Oprah explained.

Oprah was 'surprised' Meghan and Harry were so open and 'went all the way there' in interview – Daily Mail https://t.co/stGLtXvX8S #OprahsurprisedMeghanHarryopenwentwayinterview pic.twitter.com/Jg6pI8e0ht — URBANTIAN™ (@URBANTIAN) April 24, 2021

Oprah said she did not meet with Meghan and Harry in person before the interview but the three of them did exchange messages beforehand.

“I didn’t see Meghan and Harry before [the interview] but I did text them and say intention is very part important to me, tell me what your intention is so that we can be aligned in our goal,” Winfrey said. “Our shared intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible.”

Oprah Winfrey says she had no idea her revealing interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be so impactful. https://t.co/n6pqk5QTRg pic.twitter.com/Grb80S8ZqN — The Tax Nerd (@TaxNerdOz) April 24, 2021

When asked if she was “surprised” by how “forthcoming” Meghan and Harry were during their conversation, Oprah said, “I was surprised,” she said. She explained that as the couple spoke, her mind raced, thinking, “What? You’re going there? You’re going all the way there.”

“The reason why it was such a powerful interview…What makes it powerful is when you have somebody else who is willing to be as open as vulnerable, as truthful as they were,” Oprah said. “The reason the interview was what it was because they answered the way they did.”