Mom Shares Her Plan For The Core Memory Building “16s Trip”

Jaime Hamilton, a professor of communication studies who focuses on human behavior, normally uses her TikTok account (@the.communication.expert) to discuss all things bullying. But recently, she took time to talk about something she does as a parent to help her children create core memories. “I’m taking my kids on something called The 16s Trip,” she explains.

Hamilton admits this is not her idea, but one she got from a former student and current friend. “A 16s Trip ... is a trip where they get to go anywhere in the world for 10 days and I’ll take them.”

Sounds great! Is there a catch? One that, perhaps, will make this an educational trip and not just a planned vacation. Hamilton tells viewers that there are, in fact, two caveats.

“One, they have to start saving at 14, and they have to really save at 14,” she says. “And two, they have to learn the language if they don’t know it.”

This, she explains, is why her almost-16-year-old son has been studying Japanese for the past two years and saving the money he earns from jobs he does around the neighborhood.

“I think it’s a great idea to share the world with my kids,” she says in conclusion. “I am a world traveller: I’ve been to over 27 different countries and I miss traveling. And if I can create any excuse to travel with my kids I will.”

The video has earned nearly 30 thousand likes as of press time and most of the hundreds of commenters agree that this is a lovely idea, some from personal experience.

“My dad did this for me when I was 16,” replied mother-daughter account @trishaandcharlotte. “He made me learn the language of the country I wanted to visit. He took out a loan, we did the trip. He died at 61, we talked about that trip our whole lives.”

“My grandmother did this for all her grandchildren when we turned 11,” @eringrier1 concurred. “Best way to spend the inheritance while we could make memories together.”

Of course many were quick to highlight that even with years of saving, international trips remained out of reach for many.

“I have twins,” said @kraftykitten41 before joking. “*Insert ‘I’m never gonna financially recover from this’ meme here.*”

“We are too poor for this,” @bewellnic wrote simply, in a sentiment that was shared with multiple commenters.

But more still expressed a desire, or even plans to do the same, for their own children, from people who were excited to gift their children a trip for high school graduation to those who have gotten into the habit of planning birthday travel over birthday parties.

Travel, particularly international travel, is a luxury and a privilege, but one that’s well worth the saving required. Because while there’s certainly a price for the trip, once it’s taken there’s no price you can put on the memories you’ll share with your child.