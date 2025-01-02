Not many third spaces in the world have any sort of catering for kids. So, when one mom noticed that the one place in the entire airport made for kids and families was being occupied by a single man on a phone call, she was pissed — rightfully so!

TikTok content creator, Zoë Grant, shared her frustrating experience on her TikTok, noting that when she tried to seek some solace in a crowded airport lounge, she was met with the absolute audacity that is men.

“On today’s episode of ‘Men Having The F**king Audacity:’ I'm in the airport with my baby,” she begins. “In the air-conditioned lounge, there's like a kids’ room. The lounge is completely packed. There's not a seat in the house. And I think, ‘Oh great, I'm gonna go to the kids’ room and let her run around a bit.’”

Grant’s plans were foiled when she walked in and noticed a man in the kid’s room “taking a business call.”

To make matters worse, he looks at her, puts a finger up, and mouths, “One second.”

“Sir, this is not for you. This is for the moms and the dads and the families and the babies,” Grant says.

“So me — a mom traveling by myself with my one-year-old — have her strapped to me, have a plate of food that I need to feed her lunch, have her stroller and a huge bag. He's gonna tell me to wait.”

Thankfully, the video ends on a wonderful note: “Okay, spoiler alert, I did not wait,” she concludes.

One user commented and commended Grant on her mild manner approach, noting that she wouldn’t hold quite the same composure if met with the same problem.

“My postpartum rage simply could not,” they wrote.

Grant replied to the message with a reply video, sharing that (sadly yet unsurprisingly) she’d been there before.

“... this is not the first time that this has happened,” she said.

“We were traveling to Richmond this summer and in the Richmond airport, I went into the ... mother's room and there was a man in there, like on his laptop. I did not ask him to leave. But today I exercised my voice.”

One user (who later retracted their comment) called Grant entitled for assuming she, a mother with a child, belonged in the kid’s space more than the single man with no kid.

Again, Grant made a straightforward video, directing her frustration right to this user and sharing that yes, she does believe she was more entitled to be in that space. However, she still was going to share it with that man. He was the one who didn’t feel up for a collaborative work environment.

“You're calling the me entitled one here? Because the caption of that video literally says, ‘We can share the room.’ I wasn't asking him to leave. And I think what's important to note is that that room, like I said, is not made for him,” she said.

“So, he can't dictate how it's used,” she says. “I have no problem if he wants to be in there. Music was blasting. It was not a quiet place to take a call. He could have stayed. That's fine by me, but he can't dictate how to use a space that's not intended for him. I also feel the need to say that yes, I'm a mom, I'm a mother, and that's my most important job. But I also do have a job where I'm on a payroll. I have a boss and clients, and I take business calls. I lead business calls, and I travel a lot for work. It's my responsibility to manage my own professional conduct. If I need to take a call and I know that I'm going to be flying in the middle of that, and I see the opportunity to go and use an empty room, okay? But if the person who that room is intended for comes in, it's not my right to tell that person to hold on.”

“It's kind of the same idea. If you see an empty handicapped parking space and you use it because it's empty, and then someone who requires it comes in and you tell them to just wait.”

Period! No notes!