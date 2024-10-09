In a recent interview, rapper and husband to Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, shared a glimpse into the iconic couple’s family life. Rocky, 35, spoke with W magazine about fatherhood, and the process of creating his first full album since the birth of his kids.

The couple shares two sons, Rza, 2, and Riot, 9 months old. You might recall Rihanna announcing her pregnancy on stage at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show (because who doesn’t) — that was baby Riot!

Rocky is currently working on his upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb. He shared with W how fatherhood has changed the process for him.

“That sh*t changed my swag,” he said. “I’m such a dad, it’s f*cking hilarious. I haven’t been in the gym in weeks. I come home, my kids are already in bed, asleep. I leave, they still asleep,” he said, referencing the sacrifices he had to make in order to work on the album this time around.

He went on to share a little bit about the kids’ personalities.

“I think Rza is going to keep to himself. He’s an introvert,” he said. “Riot’s an extrovert—he’s just like his mom. Rza is more so like his dad, like me. And he’s my twin. He got his mom’s forehead, but he got everything else from me,” he joked.

“Riot looks up to Rza,” Rocky added. “I think Rza’s warming up to Riot.”

Oldest siblings, we get the feeling!

Recently, Rocky visited Barbados, where both Rihanna’s family, and Rocky’s father’s family, originated from. He shared that the trip reminded him of his dad, Adrian Mayers, who passed away in 2012.

He shared that the greatest lesson he learned from his dad was “a little bit of humility—and cockiness when it’s time. Yin and yang. What I learned is, freedom is key, so I really want to support my boys and hope to be receptive to whoever and whatever they want to be in life.”

Rocky continued to reflect on his dad, who just like him, had two sons.

“Once you a parent, you just embody that, no matter what,” Rocky said. “I’m so happy that I at least still got one parent. If I didn’t have the support of our [his and Rihanna’s] parents, I don’t know what we would be doing.”

Rocky also made sure to mention that the most important support he has is, of course, from Rihanna.

“She knows when to hold it down,” he said. “I think we both have our niches, our things that we do that we’re good at. She could never be a great dad, because she’s a great mom. And I could never be a great mom, because I’m the greatest dad in the whole wide world.”