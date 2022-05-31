New Dad A$AP Rocky Shares His Dreams For His Child — And Love Of Cartoons

A$AP Rocky isn’t going to be a regular dad, he’s going to be a cool dad — according to the brand new father himself. As the rapper awaited the arrival of his son, who was reportedly born in May, he got real in an interview with Dazed, and spilled the tea on a variety of topics, but most notably on his relationship with partner Rihanna, and his hopes and plans as a future father.

The pair met in 2015 when Rocky was an opener for Rihanna’s Diamonds tour, and the two became long-time friends until their relationship turned romantic in 2020, in which A$AP Rocky recounts, “I like to think that the stars were aligned.”

He referred to Rihanna almost exclusively as “my lady” throughout the conversation, and reminisced on the first time he was introduced to Rih Rih’s family in her hometown of Barbados, saying “It was one of the most surreal experiences I’ve ever encountered in my lifetime.”

Rocky, who also has family and lineage in Barbados, explains how it’s allowed him to reconnect with his own roots, explaining, “I was raised to know about my heritage, but I was missing the actual experience. I didn’t get to experience it until I was an adult.”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When asked how he envisions himself as a father, the trap music artist gushed, “I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what. I actually love to watch cartoons — I’ve watched like Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig, and Baby Shark. I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

Rihanna and A$AP, who was born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, have created a persona for themselves as a couple that he refers to as a “fairytale with a street twist,” but they also strive to promote diversity, inclusion, and fluid perspectives. When speaking about their ability to influence so many, Rocky shares “It’s beautiful that we can even do that. Things like diversity and versatility are important, and they’ll be embedded in the household.”

Though the rapper has revealed he has an album in the works, fatherhood is at the forefront. Though we have yet to have a formal announcement from the couple themselves, several publications have reported that the pair welcomed their son on May 13. This is the first child for both of the music and fashion icons.