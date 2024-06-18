25 Baby Names Inspired By Drag Artists From RuPaul’s Drag Race

Deciding on a baby name can be daunting, especially if you dwell too much on how meaningful and central to one's identity a name is. Do you want your baby to possess all the best qualities: charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent? Do you want them to be creative and fierce? Well, RuPaul knows a thing or two about that.

For 16 seasons (as well as numerous spin-offs and international franchises), the iconic drag queen has acted as host and mentor on RuPaul's Drag Race, helping to shepherd and shape his drag bebés — much like a proud parent. RuPaul's influence has been monumental, making drag artistry a mainstream phenomenon and amplifying hundreds of incredible performers. Along the way, the show has racked up 63 Emmy nominations and 29 wins, and RuPaul has become the most-awarded Black host in Emmy history with a whopping eight consecutive victories.

So, where better to look for inspiration? After all, a ton of thought goes into the identity a drag artist creates. Below, you'll find some standout names from drag performers across the 16 seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race and the nine seasons of All Stars. Whether you're an expectant parent of a baby — or a baby drag artist yourself — you can pay tribute to the talented performers of RuPaul's Drag Race by considering one of these names below.

Parents, start your engines, and may the best baby name win!

01 Adore Show your love for this queen by giving your baby an adore-able name! Inspo: Adore Delano (Season 5; All Stars Season 2)

02 Alyssa Meaning “noble,” the name is fit for a future dancing superstar. Inspo: Alyssa Edwards (Season 5; All Stars Season 2)

03 Aquaria Talk about a great name for an Aquarius baby! It’s even better if the baby is fashionable and does a spot-on Melania Trump impression. Inspo: Aquaria (Season 10 Winner)

04 Bebe Sing BeBe’s iconic “Drag Up Your Life” verse as a lullaby to your own Bebe. C’est bon! Inspo: BeBe Zahara Benet (Season 1 Winner; All Stars Season 3)

05 Dela Meaning “pleasure,” Dela would be a cute name for your future Miss Congeniality. Inspo: BenDeLaCreme (Season 6; All Stars Season 2)

06 Bianca Sure, it means “innocence,” but I prefer to associate this name with an incisive insult comic. Inspo: Bianca Del Rio (Season 6 Winner)

07 Brooklyn Doesn’t matter if you’re from New York or Canada — Brooklyn’s a name full of personality! Inspo: Brooke Lynn Hytes (Season 11; Canada’s Drag Race Host)

08 Denali Deriving from the Alaskan mountain, Denali suits a baby boy or girl who is bound to achieve great heights and nail a triple axel. Inspo: Denali (Season 13)

09 Gigi A name meaning “strength,” this name suits a strong, fashion-savvy queen. Inspo: Gigi Goode (Season 12)

10 Ivy If you immediately said “Ivyyyy Winters” the way RuPaul does, this name would be an evergreen choice for your child. Inspo: Ivy Winters (Season 5)

11 Jaida A derivative of “Jade,” Jaida is a stunning name befitting an absolute beauty to whom RuPaul would say, “You’re a winner, baby!” Inspo: Jaida Essence Hall (Season 12 Winner; All Stars Season 7)

12 Kennedy A gender-neutral name associated with leadership, Kennedy is fit for a baby with a natural stage presence. Inspo: Kennedy Davenport (Season 7; All Stars Season 3)

13 Monet Whether you think of the famous painter or this famous queen who knows how to paint a face, Monet is a stunning name. It means “to be heard.” Inspo: Monét X Change (Season 10; All Stars Season 4 Winner; All Stars Season 7)

14 Dion Your babe’s name could be a tribute to two powerful, gorgeous queens: Morphine Love Dion and the incomparable Celine Dion. Inspo: Morphine Love Dion (Season 16)

15 Naomi This name is equated with joy, happiness, and legs too long to fit on the cover of Vogue. Inspo: Naomi Smalls (Season 8; All Stars Season 4)

16 Nina One of the most popular names featured on Drag Race, Nina is Spanish for “little girl.” Inspo: Nina Bo'nina Brown (Season 9); Nina Flowers (Season 1); Nina West (Season 11; All Stars Season 9)

17 Raja This name derives from Sanskrit, indicating a royal title. Perfect for your little powerhouse-performer-to-be! Inspo: Raja (Season 3 Winner; All Stars Season 7); Ra’Jah O’Hara (Season 11; All Stars Season 6)

18 Sapphira Sapphira, meaning “blue gemstone,” is an apt name for a queen who truly dazzles and is good at everything. Inspo: Sapphira Cristál (Season 16)

19 Sasha This gender-neutral name, which means “helper,” also represents two crowned queens. Inspo: Sasha Colby (Season 15 Winner); Sasha Velour (Season 9 Winner)

20 Shea An alternate spelling, Shay, appears in this list of obscure baby names. Shea’s drag name comes from their middle name, which is Swahili for “beautiful boy.” Inspo: Shea Couleé (Season 9; All Stars 5 Winner; All Stars 7)

21 Simone Like Monet, Simone means “to listen.” But make sure your kid always introduces herself by saying, “My name is Symone, and I’m here for the throne.” Inspo: Symone (Season 13 Winner)

22 Valentina This name symbolizes love, which is a perfect pick if you love this stunning RuGirl. Inspo: Valentina (Season 9; All Stars Season 4)

23 Vanessa If your baby walks out of the womb saying “Miss Vanjie,” then you have no other choice than to name her Vanessa. It means “butterfly.” Inspo: Vanessa Vanjie (Seasons 10 & 11; All Stars Season 9)

24 Victor or Victoria With a name meaning “victory,” the first-ever eliminated queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race made quite an impact on the franchise. Inspo: Victoria “Porkchop” Parker (Season 1)

Super Queen

Go ahead — start a personalized baby blanket order on Etsy. You’ve got your baby name picked out, right? If not, you can always name your child after the queen who started it all: RuPaul Charles. Either way, your baby is bound to be a superstar!