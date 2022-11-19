Moms of twins know buying baby gear isn’t just a matter of grabbing two of everything. Like other baby gear specifically designed to handle two little bundles of joy, like tandem nursing pillows, twin cribs, and double bottle warmers, the best baby monitors for twins let you keep a close eye on both babies with ease from a single screen.

What To Look For In The Best Baby Monitors For Twins

While trying to keep on eye on two babies at once might sound complicated, monitors today are actually well-equipped to handle twins. You can choose from models with a simultaneous split-screen, or if you want a full-screen view, there are models with an alternating mode that toggles between screens at a chosen interval (and you’ll appreciate the automation when your hands are full). Some models offer both options.

Most monitor models have a range of about 1,000 feet and many include nice-to-have features like lullabies, two-way intercom mode, temperature monitoring, and cameras that are wall mountable in addition to being able to be placed on a dresser or shelf. Here’s what else you should keep in mind:

Screen: A larger screen of 5 to 7 inches makes it easier to see both of your babies at the same time — but keep in mind it comes at the expense of the parent unit fitting in a pocket. Those screens tend to come in either 1080p or 720p resolution for a high-definition screen or 420p for standard definition; a higher resolution will provide a more crisp image.

Screen: A larger screen of 5 to 7 inches makes it easier to see both of your babies at the same time — but keep in mind it comes at the expense of the parent unit fitting in a pocket. Those screens tend to come in either 1080p or 720p resolution for a high-definition screen or 420p for standard definition; a higher resolution will provide a more crisp image.

Wi-Fi vs. Wi-Fi-Free: The majority of baby monitors remain Wi-Fi-free, and they're usually easier to set up, as there's no app to download or pair with your home network. Many parents consider them to be more secure as well because they are not connected to the internet. If your internet is prone to going down regularly, you may want to consider a baby monitor that doesn't use Wi-Fi. That said, there are some advantages to a Wi-Fi-enabled monitor: You can check on your baby from anywhere (date night, work, etc.), and it also allows you to carry one less thing around the house with video streaming right to your phone.

Battery Life: This is more important for Wi-Fi-free models, as most rely on having a parent unit to view your babies (a few include a parent unit as well.) Battery life for the monitors featured here can be as short as six hours in screen-on mode (meaning you'll need to plug it in overnight), although it can be up to 19 hours, depending on the model. Models featuring audio-only, ECO, and VOX (voice-activated) modes extend battery life to long enough to last through the night and beyond — with one model lasting a whopping 20 days on a single charge. Using your smartphone to check on the twins will of course drain your phone's battery, so keep that in mind, too.

Scroll down to find the best baby monitors for twins that are highly rated by users and have all the must-have features you need to keep an eye on your darling duo.

01 The Overall Best Baby Monitor For Twins Amazon bonoch Baby Monitor with 2 Cameras $210 see on amazon With the bonoch baby monitor it's easy to clearly see both of your babies simultaneously in split-screen mode on the 7-inch, 720p high-definition screen that also has up to four times zooming capability. You can also choose to cycle full screen between the two included wall-mountable cameras. The Wi-Fi-free monitor features temperature monitoring and a longer 1,000-foot range. When using the voice-activated VOX mode, the monitor can run for 22 hours on a single charge and it lasts eight hours with the screen on. Helpful Review: “This was so easy to set up. No pairing or being aggravated just plug in a ready to go!! So happy with this purchase. Don't second guess it, it's completely worth the money. I also love how you can split the screen and see both cameras at the same time!” Viewing mode: Split screen & alternating | Wi-Fi: No | Battery Life: Up to 22 hours in power-saving mode; 8 hours with the screen on | Range: Up to 1,000 feet

02 The Runner-Up Amazon Babysense Video Baby Monitor With 2 Cameras $180 see on amazon It’s easy to keep an eye on both babies with the Babysense baby monitor thanks to its split-screen feature with up to four-times zoom and the ability to remotely pan and tilt from the parent unit. This Wi-Fi-free model has a a sizable 5-inch 720p high-definition screen, and temperature monitoring. One unique feature is the nightlight on both wall-mountable cameras, which can be set at three different levels — a big help for middle-of-the-night diaper changes. It also has a two-way talk capability and white noise, as well as lullabies. This model has solid battery life as well, with 20 hours in power-saving ECO mode and 12 hours with the screen on. Helpful Review: “This monitor is amazing. The picture quality is clear and crisp enough I can easily see if both of my twins are breathing and I can have one monitor for all three children. The volume is amazing. It picks up as much or as little as you want it to by how you have it set. The night light feature is clutch for finding the missing pacifier in the middle of the night. This monitor is worth every penny. Also, Babysense provides superb customer service! I love this product and company!” Viewing mode: Split screen & alternating | Wi-Fi: No | Battery Life: Up to 20 hours in power-saving mode; 12 hours with the screen on | Range: Up to 960 feet

03 The Best Wi-Fi Baby Monitor For Twins — That Also Uses A Handheld Screen Amazon Motorola Baby Monitor PIP1510 With 2 Cameras $250 see on amazon The Motorola PIP1510 baby monitor uses a secure Wi-Fi connection so you can view your babies using a smartphone app and it also comes with a parent unit that features the highest quality screen of all of our picks with a 5-inch, 1080p high-definition screen that lasts seven hours on a single charge. The app allows for video recording, photo snapshots, and storage so you can record all their adorable antics. It allows for split-screen viewing so you can see both babies simultaneously. The monitor features room temperature monitoring, lullabies, and a two-way intercom mode, and the wall-mountable cameras can be adjusted remotely. Though this pick has fewer Amazon reviews, know that it’s the recipient of a National Parenting Product Award (2022). Helpful Review: “Excellent built quality. The video quality is fantastic, and I haven't seen any drop signal from the camera to the monitor receiver. I love the night vision option, and the battery life is terrific.” Viewing mode: Split screen | Wi-Fi: Yes | Battery Life: Up to 7 hours with the screen on; power-saving mode information unavailable | Range: Up to 1,000 feet

04 The Best Budget Baby Monitor (That Also Has The Longest Screen-On Battery Life) Amazon VTech VM923-2 Video Baby Monitor with 2 Cameras $80 see on amazon This VTech baby monitor is an amazing deal for a two-camera baby monitor and it has an impressive battery life of 19 hours with the screen on and 29 hours in audio-only mode. For viewing both cameras, you can choose between a split-screen mode, viewing a single camera at a time manually, or a mode that alternates between cameras every 10 seconds. The screen is on the smaller side at 2.8 inches, which makes the parent unit small enough to fit in your pocket. It has a temperature sensor, lullabies, and two-way talk mode as well. The wall-mountable cameras can be rotated and tilted remotely from the parent unit. It has a 1,000-foot range, does not use Wi-Fi, and reviewers say it’s quick and easy to set up. Helpful Review: “I LOVE this monitor set. This is the second video monitor set I’ve owned and it’s by far my favorite. The picture quality is amazing, the remote tilt/pan is an awesome feature, the 2 cameras are amazing. I love this and for such an affordable price.” Viewing mode: Split screen & alternating | Wi-Fi: No | Battery Life: Up to 29 hours in power-saving mode; 19 hours with the screen on | Range: Up to 1,000 feet

05 The Best Baby Monitor For Twins With A Wide-Angle Lens Amazon Moonybaby Split 60 Video Baby Monitor With 2 Cameras $200 see on amazon Caretakers can pan, tilt, and zoom remotely from the parent unit of the Moonybaby baby monitor and the 4.3-inch, 480p screen lets you keep an eye on both cameras via split-screen mode. And you’ll love that this pick comes with a wide-angle lens, so you can see more of baby in their space as they become more mobile, thought keep in mind the resolution isn’t high-def on this monitor. This model has two-way audio, temperature monitoring, and lullabies, as well as VOX mode. Helpful Review: “We are able to see both kids rooms at once and with the auto-scan feature (changes room audio every 10 seconds). We use the Wideangle lens to be able to see more of the room, and having the ability to pan/zoom is nice.” Viewing mode: Split screen & alternating | Wi-Fi: No | Battery Life: Up to 18 hours in power-saving mode; 14 hours with the screen on | Range: Up to 1,000 feet