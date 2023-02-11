Those first few months with your newborn baby are pure bliss. Plus a little something called sleep deprivation and raging hormones — which basically equals utter exhaustion. The right gear can make life a whole lot easier — think baby monitors and bottle warmers — but perhaps most important is the right place to sleep. The best bassinets for small spaces offer many of the same features as full-size models — just with smaller footprints. Finding the right sleep solution for your setup will ensure that you get some shut-eye, too. Seriously, leave the dishes and piles of baby laundry for later, and catch those Zzz’s when you can.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Bassinets For Small Spaces

Not all bassinets are created equal, so here are a few helpful things to consider while you shop:

Max Weight Limit: A more compact bassinet is great at saving space, but know that it might not grow with baby quite as well as some other options like, say, a mini-crib designed to be a more permanent part of baby’s room. As you compare bassinets, consider the maximum weight limit to get a sense of how long you’ll be able to use the sleeper. For your convenience, that weight spec is included for each pick below, although know that all bassinets should be retired once baby is rolling over on their own to ensure the safest sleep.

With that in mind, it’s time to find the best bassinet for your space — so that everyone gets a good night’s sleep and you still have room to move during daytime hours.

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for the best bassinets for small spaces.

1. The Best Co-Sleeper Bassinet: Mika Micky Bedside Bassinet

2. The Best Rocking Bassinet: ANGEL BLISS 3 in 1 Rocking Bassinet

3. The Most Splurge-Worthy Bassinet: Halo BassiNest Swivel Sleeper

01 The Overall Best Co-Sleeper Bassinet amazon Mika Micky Bedside Bassinet $180 See on Amazon This co-sleeper bassinet allows you to safely slide baby right up to your side of the bed — without taking up a ton of room — and a slew of convenient features make it a consistent favorite among parents, who give it a near-perfect 4.8-star rating after 9,000+ reviews on Amazon. The bassinet can be adjusted to seven different height positions designed to align with almost any standard mattress, and it features a drop-down side, creating a seamless and safe sleep surface for baby and parent. The breathable mesh sides let you easily peek at baby, built-in wheels (with brakes) make it easy to roll where needed, and there are two side pockets for storing essentials. A mattress is included. Helpful Review: “Bought this for our second child. We used a pack and play for our first baby but it took up too much space in our bedroom. This sleeper is fantastic! Great size, small storage pockets are a nice touch. Baby has been using it for 2 months now and I have zero complaints. Easily rolled to living room if needed.” Dimensions: 36 x 24.5 x 32.7 inches (L x W x H) | Foldable: No | Maximum Weight: 33 Pounds

02 The Best Rocking Bassinet amazon ANGEL BLISS 3 in 1 Rocking Bassinet $135 See on Amazon This self-rocking bassinet helps soothe babies to sleep (and keep them asleep) with a gentle horizontal rocking motion that works silently. The mesh sides and mattress are breathable, providing babies with a safe sleep experience. And we love that the lightweight bassinet offers an adjustable inclination feature that’s helpful for babies with acid reflux. This pick is also particularly convenient for moving around the house or traveling, since it folds down small and comes with a travel tote bag to store the bassinet. This pick is available in black (pictured) or white. Helpful Review: “It’s the perfect size for our small bedroom! Super easy to assemble and love the swing/sway feature!!” Dimensions: 29 x 18 x 35 inches (L x W x H) | Foldable: Yes | Maximum Weight: 20 Pounds

03 The Best Portable Bassinet amazon Chicco LullaGo Nest Portable Bassinet $160 See on Amazon This sturdy yet lightweight portable bassinet by Chicco is a fave to take on the go — simply unsnap the legs, fold it in half (mattress and all), and stuff it into the included carrying bag. The adjustable canopy with hanging bird toys is a welcome bonus feature that most bassinets for small spaces don’t offer. You’ll also appreciate that all fabric pieces on this bassinet are removable and machine-washable — an option that’s especially convenient after traveling. Plus, this pick bundles in a mattress, mattress cover, and fitted sheet. Helpful Review: “This is a great travel bassinet that's great for travel, or for home. It folds so easily and fits nicely into a travel bag that's included. This bassinet is actually just what you need at home for the first few months, too, and easily stores for guests or your next baby. It's super breathable and the hanging toys are adorable!” Dimensions: ‎35 x 21.5 x 44.25 inches (L x W x H) | Foldable: Yes | Maximum Weight: 20 Pounds

04 The Best Wooden Bassinet Amazon Delta Children Classic Wood Bedside Bassinet Sleeper $85 See on Amazon Go for a classic look with this wooden bassinet that’s designed to fit in the narrow space at your bedside and cleverly has a bottom shelf for storing essentials. The sturdy frame is made of sustainable New Zealand pine wood with breathable mesh on the sides for airflow, and it comes with a mattress and fitted sheet. This bassinet is available in two colors. Helpful Review: “I love this bassinet! Mainly because of the look. I have a very beach home and had a hard time finding a bassinet that not only is safe, easy to put together, but also compliments the theme of our home and bedroom! I don’t have to sacrifice my aesthetic for chunky baby gear with bright colors or bulky furniture. It gets the job done and is small and fits virtually anywhere ! 10/10 recommend !” Dimensions: ‎‎33 x 20.5 x 32 inches (L x W x H) | Foldable: No | Maximum Weight: 30 Pounds

05 This Splurge-Worthy Swivel Bassinet Amazon HALO BassiNest Swivel Sleeper $350 See on Amazon Crafted with durable materials and featuring everything from 360-degree swivel capability (including over your bed), soothing sounds, nightlight, vibration, and a bedside wall that can be lowered for co-sleeping, this bassinet is truly a luxury experience for both baby and mother. The low-profile base legs are adjustable from 22 to 34 so you can find the right fit with your bed for keeping baby within arm’s reach. The mesh walls allow for airflow all around, too, and this comes with a mattress and fitted sheet. Helpful Review: “Any parent with a newborn needs this bassinet! Especially nursing mother's this is well worth the money for those first few weeks of constant feedings. The side bar pressing down is a luxury you would never think of and now it's a necessity. After having a c-section, leaning at all was not comfortable and being able to swivel and push the side down definitely helped at night time so I didn't have to constantly get up. The lights on it aren't fantastic but the vibration and sounds (especially of a heartbeat) are fantastic.” Dimensions: 33 x 23 x 36 inches (L x W x H) | Foldable: No | Maximum Weight: 20 Pounds

06 This Co-Sleeper Bassinet With Storage amazon Ihoming Bedside Bassinet $170 See on Amazon If you’re after a compact bassinet for a small space that still provides plenty of storage space, this one brilliantly uses vertical space, offering a generous basket underneath the bassinet to keep baby essentials within reach. It’s large enough to store diapers, burp cloths, and more so that you can easily access them during those midnight diaper changes and feeds. And it even has a side pocket for keeping pacifiers nearby. Other features to love include a drop-down side for sliding baby right up to your bedside, along with five points of adjustment to find the best fit. It also comes with an anti-reflux tilt option, mesh sides and a mosquito cover, and wheels for easy moving. A mattress is included, and this pick is available in dark gray (pictured), light gray, khaki, or pink. Helpful Review: “I absolutely love this bassinet, perfect for baby to sleep next to you but safer! Its pretty spacious love the fact it comes with storage on the bottom good for diapers wipes or essentials during the night, love the covering specially during summer were flys or mosquitoes that find their way inside the house the netting keeps my baby safe.” Dimensions: ‎37 x 28.5 x 33.25 inches (L x W x H) | Foldable: No | Maximum Weight: 40 Pounds

07 The Iconic BabyBjorn Bassinet amazon BabyBjörn Cradle $350 See on Amazon This minimalist bassinet by BabyBjörn is Swedish simplicity at its finest — from the mesh fabric that creates a breathable sleep environment to the slim beechwood legs and sturdy anti-slip feet. Though this pick isn’t on wheels, it’s lightweight enough (at 13 pounds, the lightest of our picks) to have moved to different parts of your home. And the fabric cover is conveniently machine-washable if it gets sullied; a mattress and mattress cover are included. Helpful Review: “We love this bassinet! We’ve used it since we brought our LO home from the hospital. Super easy to put together. I LOVE the collapsible wall, makes it so easy to reach over to baby at night. Also good for nap times, just raise the wall! Our girl sleeps so good in it. 100% recommend.” Dimensions: 31 x 23 x 26 inches (L x W x H) | Foldable: No | Maximum Weight: 17 Pounds