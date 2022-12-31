When designing a nursery, it’s easy to get carried away in choosing the perfect color scheme, furniture, and cute accessories. So much so that practical details like where all of those dirty baby clothes are going to go gets forgotten. And babies generate an absurd amount of laundry, so you definitely need something that will make the job a little easier — or at least keep it out of eye’s sight until you get around to laundry day. The best nursery hampers on this list are designed to do just that, and more.

Do Babies Need Separate Hampers?

If you’re contemplating putting your baby’s dirty laundry in with yours: don’t. Baby clothing gets soiled with everything from poo to drool to baby food. Pureed peas next to your favorite fall sweater? No thanks. And if you’re planning on using a different laundry detergent for baby than you do with your other loads, having all of baby’s dirty clothes in one place means less sorting on laundry day.

What To Look For In A Baby Hamper?

While there are tons of cute nursery hampers that will fit nearly any nursery theme, looks aren’t everything when it comes to laundry baskets. Durability, material, and weight are all important factors to consider when purchasing the right nursery hamper for your space. For messy baby items, the hamper will ideally be wipeable or have some sort of machine-washable component. And if the laundry room isn’t nearby or even on the same floor, don’t overlook just how helpful handles (or removable bags) will be when lugging the hamper to the washer — especially if you’re carrying your baby in the other arm.

Where Is The Best Place To Put A Hamper?

You’ll want the nursery hamper to be easily accessible — whether that’s by your changing station or hanging on the back of a door. And these days hampers come in all shapes and sizes. There’s even one on this list that fits neatly into a corner.

Ready to choose the best nursery hamper? Scroll down to see the top Amazon picks.

01 This Fan-Favorite Hamper Available In 40+ Prints Amazon FANKANG Nursery Laundry Basket $14 See on Amazon This extra roomy, waterproof nursery hamper is simply adorable with its star print, but you can also choose from 40 other designs in the listing — there’s one to fit with any nursery decor. Even more important is its coated lining that’s easy to wipe down when things get messy. The lightweight coated canvas construction and handles make it perfect for trips to and from the laundry room. Not surprisingly, it’s one of the best-selling nursery hampers on Amazon, having amassed nearly 12,000 ratings (and counting!). Helpful Review: “This product is amazing! It is very large, larger then what I thought which was good for me! The design is adorable. It does stand on its own but it has no supports in it. Easy to fold and take with you. The handles appear to be very sturdy and well made. The inside has a waterproof lining which is great!! I definitely recommend this product!” Dimensions: 15.7 x 19.6 inches (Diameter x Height)

02 This Wicker Corner Nursery Hamper amazon Honey-Can-Do Bamboo Wicker Corner Hamper $22 See on Amazon If your nursery is on the smaller side or if you’re just looking to maximize space, this corner laundry basket is a space-saving must-have. The bamboo wicker design is neutral and ideal for minimalist looks, while the removable and machine-washable cotton canvas liner adds to its practicality. Helpful Review: “Pleasantly surprised at how sturdy this basket is! It was super easy to assemble and fits great in our baby nursery.” Dimensions: 15 x 14 x 24 inches (L x W x H)

03 A Lidded Laundry Basket That Can Fit Into Tight Spaces Amazon Mind Reader Slim Laundry Basket $30 See on Amazon One of the best places to keep a nursery laundry basket is near the changing table for easy access. Because this slim laundry basket is designed to fit in tight spaces — measuring at just over 10-inches wide — it's ideal for this very purpose. The plastic material is easy to wipe down and the attached lid keeps dirty clothes hidden. Choose from nine colors and there’s even a two-pack available if you feel like stocking up. Helpful Review: “I needed a hamper for a small area in my children’s bedroom and this was perfect!” Dimensions: 18 x 10.4 x 23.5 inches (L x W x H)

04 A Cute Rope Hamper With A Lid Amazon CottonPhant Cotton Rope Basket With Lid $49 See on Amazon This baby hamper with lid has a beautiful, artisanal rope design that looks more like decor than a laundry basket. It has a wide opening and attached handles for ease of carrying. It’s available in several neutral hues and four different sizes, so you’re sure to find one (or several) that work for your space. Helpful Review: “The basket easily holds a full load of clothes and is easy to transport around the house. The cotton rope doesn’t hurt my hands the way the handles of some plastic hampers have in the past. When the kids are older and don’t go through so much laundry anymore, we can easily repurpose these for storage and decor.” Dimensions: 20 x 15 inches (Diameter x Height)

05 This Rolling Laundry Basket With A Slim Profile Amazon Chrislley Slim Laundry Hamper With Wheels $20 See on Amazon Ever notice how a load of laundry fresh out of the dryer feels lighter than a dirty load? Well, this rolling laundry basket solves that problem of the heavy haul to the wash room. The slim hamper features wheels that lock with an easy-to-operate brake. Plus, the narrow design holds more than meets the eye — 45 liters to be exact. Choose from six different colors to fit your nursery decor. Helpful Review: “This hamper works well for my daughter's nursery. Holds a lot of onesies and has wheels. Fits perfectly in a small space.” Dimensions: 15 x 8 x 22 inches (L x W x H)

06 This Hanging Closet Hamper For Maximizing Floor Space The Fine Living Co. Hanging Laundry Hamper $18 See on Amazon Free up floor space with this hanging laundry hamper that hooks right onto your existing closet rods and slides from one side to the other just like a normal clothing hanger does. The large hamper opening makes it easy to access when throwing dirty items in or putting away clean laundry. The durable bag with carrying handles is rip resistant, so pile it in! Helpful Review: “Love it. I bought them for me and my kids. I had hampers on their floor but they took up too much room. These are nice to hang in the closet. [...]” Dimensions: 16.5 x 10 x 31.5 inches (L x W x H)

07 This Highly Rated Laundry Hamper With Removable Bags Amazon MCleanPin Laundry Hamper With 2 Removable Bags $27 See on Amazon This linen laundry hamper comes with not one but two removable drawstring bags. Because the bags are machine washable, you can toss the soiled bag right in with your baby’s laundry and line the hamper with the clean backup bag. Now that’s what we call organized. Choose from seven colors. Helpful Review: “I bought this hamper for my baby's nursery and am very pleased with this purchase. Not only is the color and durability on point, but I love that it comes with two removable liners. This has been so helpful with the messy baby clothes and it's super easy to just throw the liner in the wash with the clothes. I also like the liners because they are lightweight; I had a C section, so it's nice to be able to carry the laundry to the laundry room without over stressing my body.” Dimensions: 13 x 13 x 25 inches (L x W x H)

08 This Affordable Mesh Nursery Hamper With 46,000 Ratings Handy Laundry Popup Hamper $9 See on Amazon These popup mesh hampers are everywhere! And this monkey-themed version is too cute to pass up at under $10. The mesh material is ultra-lightweight, yet can hold at least a couple of loads of laundry. The side pocket is great for storing smaller items and the handles are a convenient feature for carrying. Choose from several cute prints and solid colored options within the listing. Helpful Review: “Great for our animal themed nursery, nice mesh material and sturdy. Doesn't fall over when full like some other hampers we have had.” Dimensions: 14 x 13 x 24 inches (L x W x H)

09 A Chic Macrame Nursery Hamper That Hangs Over The Door amazon Mkono Macrame Hanging Laundry Hamper $15 See on Amazon As if the macrame trim on this nursery hamper weren’t enough to make anybody fall in love, the fact that it hangs from the back of the door — not taking up any actual room space — is a huge plus! It’s made out of durable cotton canvas and features a small outer pocket that’s great for keeping small items separated. Helpful Review: “I wanted a cute space saver laundry basket. my husband and kids leave their clothes in the bathroom so its all messy and I hate it! this is super cute and i used command strips to mount it instead of the over the door hangers. really like it. might buy 2 more for all the doors in the bedrooms!” Dimensions: 27.5 x 18.5 inches (L x W)

10 This Collapsible Laundry Hamper amazon ACECHA Bamboo Laundry Hamper With Lid $29 See on Amazon This collapsible laundry hamper holds its structure with removable rods and a rectangular bamboo rim. When not in use, simply remove the rods, and fold down flat to store. Bonus: The mold- and water-proof liner can be machine washed. The lid is a nice a feature to keep soiled clothes out of sight. Helpful Review: “Nice and clean looking laundry basket. Amazingly sturdy for being able to fold down so easily. Wouldn’t say its huge but its enough space to hold your dirty clothes for a week. Definitely would recommend.” Dimensions: 16 x 12.99 x 25.59 inches (L x W x H)

11 A Wood Nursery Hamper That Can Be Repurposed As A Toy Chest Amazon Oceanstar Storage Hamper $65 See on Amazon This wood laundry hamper looks like a little toy box. Come think of it, it could be used to store toys or other nursery items, too. It has clean lines with a simple, hinged lid that stays open on its own — convenient when sorting laundry. And the soft turquoise color is neutral enough to match most color schemes. Since it only weighs 14 pounds, it can be moved around with the side handles easily. The only thing you’ll have to add is a removable laundry bag. Helpful Review: “After our newborn arrived I needed a new laundry system. This is both stylish and durable. I added some vinyl decal wording to make it a little more in line with my style.” Dimensions: 20.16 x 13.31 x 23.98 inches (L x W x H)