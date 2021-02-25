The Safest (And Best-Smelling) Lip Balms For Babies And Toddlers

Not sure which Chapstick to get your toddler? During the cold months, chapped lips become an issue. And, they can get even worse if your toddler is a big fan of licking their lips after playing in the snow. Luckily, Chapstick (or lip balm) for toddlers exists that won’t break the bank. As a product itself, most chapsticks are safe. Unlike makeup for kids, there aren’t too many concerns when it comes to the ingredient list. Chapstick for toddlers is much like chapstick for adults (and Moms, if you’re looking for hydrating drugstore lipsticks, we have you covered, too).

If you want to examine the ingredients, that’s always a safe bet — especially with a sensitive toddler. (And of course, if your toddler continues to have chapped lips or it becomes worse, only your pediatrician should be offering up recommendations.) Many are either petroleum-based or beeswax-based, both being fairly common lip balm ingredients for both kids and adults.

What else should lip balms for toddlers include? If it includes an SPF, that’s also a bonus. In general, adding SPF to any facial product is a good thing. Chapped lips can also be caused by sun exposure, so you’ll always want to be aware. Also, it’s a good idea to apply the lip balm to your toddler and make sure they don’t have access to it (for safety reasons). Here are some recommendations that other moms have been happy with.

Best Baby-Safe Lip Balms

This is a great lip balm for both kids and adults and has all of the ingredients you’d expect to help soothe your lips. These contain beeswax, Vitamin E, and coconut oil to provide relief. They also come in different flavors, which may entice toddlers to try them. (Of course, like with all lip balms, you’ll want to make sure these aren’t eaten.)

One Reviewer Says: “My seven-year-old son had a terrible chapped area above his lips from the cold and constantly licking the area. We used the strawberry bliss several times in one day and by the next day it was almost completely gone, barely any pink. I was trying everything to get it to go away and put this on and above his lips. I was quite impressed but my son noticed as well.”

Erbaviva’s multi-purpose Lip & Cheek balm is beloved by parents for its unique formula that allows you to apply the balm to lips and cheeks without any irritation. And you can use this balm on your hands and feet too! Made with shea butter to soothe dry, cranky skin, and essential oils like chamomile and lavender to make Baby feel soothed and nourished, the formula helps create a barrier between Baby’s delicate skin and the harsh elements.

One Reviewer Says: “I bought this for my toddler. He gets extremely dry lips and this thing works wonders!! I even started using it on my lips too! So good!”

Best Chapstick for Kids

This natural chapstick comes in a set that includes fun flavors like Strawberry Sunshine, Roasty Toasty, Orange You Glad It’s Not Banana, Sweet Cheeks Cherry, Bubble Yum, and Wiggly Giggly Grape. That means that you’re sure to find at least one flavor that your toddler doesn’t mind wearing for lip protection. These organic balms are made with totally natural ingredients and are free of parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, and SLS. These balms are formulated with jojoba oil, so just FYI — some people have experienced adverse reactions to jojoba. If this is the first time you’re applying jojoba to your toddler’s skin, it could be a good idea to try a small area first, like their hand.

One Reviewer Says: “I gave these out with my 4-year-old's valentines. Everyone loved them. We had a few extra from what I ordered and my son really likes them as well. I also used one just to give some honest feedback. It's has a smooth texture and is easy for kids to use. They also liked the sayings and my son enjoyed picking out which flavor he thought each of his classmates would like.”

Burt’s Bees is another great natural alternative that’s trusted and has quality, safe ingredients like beeswax, sunflower seed oil, and coconut oil. Your kiddo might not be into the original scent (too minty), but they will probably love Vanilla Bean, which smells like a cupcake.

One Reviewer Says: “There’s a reason so many people have this flavor in particular. It’s just amazing. I have a lip balm obsession and quite the collection with some expensive balms, and this compares to the priciest ones I have with how moisturizing it is and how nice the scent is. I also love to really layer on lip balm, and this stuff lasts a long time. It’s a stiff texture (if you don’t mind that), and the price can’t really be beat. Highly recommend for everybody that likes vanilla.”

Lip Smackers can even come in hero form — and, this product may serve its heroic duties if it inspires kids to protect their lips. This particular type comes in Iron Man, Spiderman, Captain America, and Black Panther. This may be the cutest lip balm product you’ll find.

One Reviewer Says: “This does look like the picture except it comes with chain and a clip so that you can attach it to a backpack or a coat. The lid fits snugly onto the body and it's never accidentally fallen off. The plastic itself is very sturdy and solidly designed. The flavor is hard to describe. Its definitely fruit-punch but its got a subtle tropical feel and smell to it — in any case, I do like the flavor and I'm glad I bought it.”

This set of balms comes in a variety of scents like Cocoa, Vanilla, Sweet Orange, and Mint (if your kid thinks mint is “icky,” you can just snag that one) and is made with botanical ingredients (free from fragrances, dyes, parabens, GMOs, synthetics, or harsh formulas). You can normally find Badger products at health food stores like Whole Foods, but you can also conveniently get a pack at Amazon.

One Reviewer Says: “Everyone in my family has dry lips. We have tried a lot of good brand lip balms and these are the best ever. For other lip balms, we have to apply many times a day. But these balms keep our lips moist for the whole day. They are worth the money.”

Yes, it’s true that there are plenty of Lip Smackers on this list, but that’s because they’re a trusted name that’s still very big in the childhood and teenage lip balm industry. These crayon balms are cute for all ages and are bound to get used. As a bonus, they’d also be a cute gift for an elementary school teacher at the end of the year.

One Reviewer Says: “I spend a ton of money on all sorts of chapstick, lip balm, and stuff for my lips to keep them from getting chapped. My mom got me one stick of this a few months ago, and I laughed at first.... these are usually for kids, right? Well, wrong! I love it! It lasts a long time and I don’t have to keep reapplying, keeps my lips moisturized and doesn’t dry them out more like some lip stuff does!”

Okay, just one more. These feature Disney princesses, which may make them even more enticing to toddlers and young children — especially young kids who just discovered classic Disney movies like Cinderella, Snow White, and The Little Mermaid. They’re made in the USA and guaranteed to make kids smile. Ingredients include castor seed oil, beeswax, and dyes.

One Reviewer Says: “Arrived as promised. Well packed and in very good condition. All flavors taste and smell good. Fruits and berries. Except for Tea Party Treat (Belle) which is more like vanilla. I gave my granddaughter this pack together with the pack of Disney nail polish, she gave the most happy smile. Love love them!”

Kind Lips may be void of the characters and the colors, but they’re a great brand that’s worth trying out. They’re also supporting a great cause that parents should care about. For every lip balm purchase, 20% of the profits go to anti-bullying efforts. It’s a win for everyone. These are formulated with totally organic ingredients like jojoba (see above re: sensitive skin), shea butter, beeswax, and olive oil. They come scented in a variety of flavors, as well as unscented.

One Reviewer Says: “I’m really picky about my chapsticks. I’m always keeping my eyes open for more to add to my collection. I’m so glad I found this brand. The texture is great and lasts for a good amount of time. I also like every single one of the scents. I can’t wait to make my next purchase.”

Have you ever tried eos before? They were big a few years ago, but they’re still pretty awesome. These circular balms are great, since they also include SPF. That means extra protection for your kiddo.

One Reviewer Says: “I like this lip balm so much that I got on Amazon to find it again. It is lemon scented, which I really like. It does have a bit of sunscreen flavor, because it is spf15. I gave it four stars for longevity, but I do rub my lips together a lot. I recommend it.”

When you don’t know what scents and flavors will agree with your kid, why not try all of them? This artnaturals organic lip balm set won’t break the bank but will ensure that your kids will avoid having overly chapped lips this year. These balms were made with jojoba, coconut, and sunflower seed oils to help naturally protect lips. They also happen to be vegan and cruelty-free.

One Reviewer Says: “My lips have been horribly dry for several weeks, for no apparent reason, and I've tried every lip balm I can find. Nothing has been very effective, but these are wonderful. They make my lips feel better and more moisturized, and I love the flavors.”