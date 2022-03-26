With spring comes Spring Break and Easter — whether or not they overlap is really a question for the calendar gods. But even if your Easter doesn’t conveniently come with some well-planned time off, it can still be a particularly exciting time if you have a toddler. There are tons of traditions to get underway, everything from trying to spot the Easter Bunny to dying Easter eggs, not to mention introducing some classic reading material. The best Easter books for toddlers not only amp up the excitement before the big day, but they can also serve as the perfect Easter basket stuffers if you want to avoid sugar overload.

And these days, you have plenty of entertaining Easter books to choose from to make the run-up to Easter pretty darn hoppy. From children’s classics like The Golden Egg Book — written by the same author who gave the world Goodnight Moon! — to new releases that star your kiddo’s favorite characters (think Llama, Llama! and Pete the Cat). There's even a book from The Berenstain Bears series, because can you even call it a book roundup without one?

Ahead, 11 of the best Easter books for toddlers — all are conveniently on Amazon so you can rest assured they’ll arrive before the big day.

01 A Cute Llama, Llama Book To Add To Your Collection Amazon Llama Llama Easter Egg $6 See On Amazon The Llama Llama books are such fun reads and Llama Llama Easter Egg carries that fun into explaining the holiday to little ones. The fun-filled, rhyming sentences and colorful illustrations are delightful and engaging to toddlers. Helpful Review: “This is an adorable addition to the Llama Llama series of books for little ones. My almost two yearold loves all of his Llama board books, and this is no exception. He's happy to see familiar faces from previous books (Nelly Gnu, Fuzzy Llama, etc.) in this Easter themed book.”

02 For The Family Who Loves Laura Numeroff’s Circular Stories Amazon Happy Easter, Mouse! $8 See On Amazon If your kiddo loves If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, they’ll love the Easter version. In Happy Easter Mouse!, good ol’ Mouse goes on an Easter egg hunt and antics ensue. Your tot will learn about colors as Mouse tries to figure out where all the eggs are coming from. Helpful Review: “My 2 1/2 year old twins love the Mouse books and when I saw this book, I had to get it. It's perfect for young children because it has a simple and easy to follow storyline. The board book is great because it's sturdy and should withstand the toddler years. I like the story because it combines an Easter egg hunt with colors and counting [...]”

03 A Total Easter Classic Written By A Legend Amazon The Golden Egg Book $4 See On Amazon From the author of Goodnight Moon, this Easter story is all about a little bunny who discovers a blue egg. The bunny tries to figure out what could be inside the egg and how it’ll come out. Beautifully illustrated by Leonard Weisgard, it’s a classic that every kiddo needs to hear at least once — but since it has a great message that transcends Easter, you’ll find yourself reading it throughout the year, too. Helpful Review: “This book is even more beautiful in person; the cover alone is gorgeous and sets this book apart from others. Wise's sweet simple evocative story is the perfect partner to Weisgard's superb artwork. [...] I loved this book as a child and love it every bit as much today. Do your children a favor and add this to their libraries.”

04 A Berenstain Bear Book For Throwback Vibes Amazon The Berenstain Bears and the Real Easter Eggs $3 See On Amazon The Berenstain Bears were a major part of many parents’ upbringings, which makes this title feel extra special to share with your child. This Easter edition even comes with stickers for little ones to enjoy. Helpful Review: “I bought this book for our daughter for easter and she loves it. I had these books growing up and they were always my favorites. There is always a moral to the story. Super cute book, glad to add it to our collection.”

05 A Silly Book With Lots Of Interaction Amazon Don't Push the Button! An Easter Surprise $5 See On Amazon This interactive board book brings a whole new approach. Larry the monster keeps young readers giggling and moving as they find out what each of their actions leads to. With a 4.8-star rating on Amazon after more than 1,000 reviews, it’s worth snapping up for just $5.00. Helpful Review: “I bought this book on a whim for my niece who is 18-months-old and she loves it. Supercute concept. Definitely will look into getting her more of these "button" books.”

06 An Easter Spinoff From A Best-Selling Series Amazon We're Going on an Egg Hunt $8 See On Amazon Toddlers are encouraged to find the 10 Easter eggs hiding in this little lift-a-flap adventure that is an adaption of We’re Going On A Bear Hunt. If you’re nervous about those flaps disappearing, rest assured that parents of toddlers have testified to their staying power, so the story’s whimsy can survive even the roughest toddler. Helpful Review: “This is my 17 mo daughter’s favorite book right now. She wants to read it all the time! She loves flipping through the pages and finding the eggs under the little flaps. Such a cute book! Good quality too with thick pages and flaps that won’t rip easily!”

07 A Cult-Favorite Book With Great Illustrations Amazon How to Catch the Easter Bunny $9 See On Amazon In this seriously popular book, the Easter bunny comes and hides eggs all around for kids to find and enjoy, but what’s better than finding the eggs? Finding the Easter bunny himself, of course! Toddlers will love the zany traps and probably have some ideas for ones of their own. If they’re a fan of How to Catch a Leprechaun or others in that series, this is the logical next book to get them hooked on. Helpful Review: “I ordered this to add to my personal inventory of books for my classroom (I am an elementay teacher). This year I had a blended 3/4s preschool classroom. My kiddos really enjoyed the story of the easter bunny. I found this book after I purchased the how to catch a mermaid. Which was also a BIG HIT with my kids![...]”

08 An Easter Take On Pete the Cat That Even Comes With Stickers & A Poster Amazon Pete the Cat: Big Easter Adventure $8 See On Amazon The Easter Bunny needs a hand from Pete the Cat to get all of the eggs ready and hidden in time for Easter. The book also comes with stickers and a poster to keep the holiday fun going and make it a great Easter basket pick. Helpful Review: “My kid loves Pete the Cat and I got this for her for Easter not even realizing it came with stickers, punch out cards, and a huge poster. It was like 4 gifts in 1.”

09 The Sweetest Fold-Out Book For Little Ones To Explore Amazon Flora and the Chicks $10 See On Amazon In this sweet tale, Flora finds a nest of eggs and excitedly tries to keep count as they hatch. This book is great for little ones working on their counting, as the fold-out pages are almost like flashcards. The illustrations are also in a charming style that parents can appreciate too. Helpful Review: “The book has beautiful illustrations and fun flaps to open. My toddler loves pointing out what the chicks are up to on the different pages. We've bought it for friends as well because we like it so much.”

10 A Bugalicious Pop-Up Book That’s Perfect For Spring Amazon Easter Bugs: A Springtime Pop-up $11 See On Amazon Pop-up books are another super-fun format for toddlers to enjoy, and no one’s doing it better than David A. Carter’s Bugs series. In Easter Bugs, your little one will enjoy getting to look for all the different bugs hiding behind the colorful Easter eggs. Helpful Review: “This is a fun book and my daughter loved the colors and the fact that the booked popped out, it is sturdy for a pop-up book which in my house where books are loved is a great thing.”