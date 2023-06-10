We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
If you’re constantly struggling to get the knots out of your child’s hair — whether it’s because they’re prone to tangly hair, they don’t comb it enough, or they run in the opposite direction when they see you wielding a brush — know that the best hair detanglers for kids can make the process a little easier. And by easier, I mean less screaming, less tears, and less time spent brushing knots away one by one until they’re gone — or gone enough. Scary Mommy reached out to Lauren Fernald, the cofounder of the/salon in Newport Beach, California, to learn what to look for in a hair product to get those tangles out — and to get some pointers on how to do it properly.
The Expert
Lauren Fernald is the cofounder of the/salon and has been a hairdresser in Southern California for 22 years. She specializes in cutting, styling, and educating in hairdressing. She enjoys working with all hair textures and sharing her knowledge of hair with her clients so they can recreate the look themselves.
What’s The Best Detangling Product For Kids’ Hair?
For the uninitiated, a hair detangler is a type of leave-in conditioner that smoothes hair and makes strands less likely to stick together and cause tangles, making it easier for brushes and combs to glide through. Detanglers for kids often come as a spray bottle or a cream. For curly hair, Fernald says to stick with a cream, and a spray is best for fine hair that mats easily.
How To Detangle Your Kids Hair
“Detangler should be applied to the mid shaft and ends of wet or damp hair, either after wetting hair or after shampooing and conditioning,” Fernald says. You’ll want to follow that up with a wide tooth comb or wet brush “to actually get those tangles out,” adds Fernald.
How Do I Stop My Child's Hair From Tangling In The First Place?
As for how to prevent pesky knots to begin with, Fernald has some suggestions. “Tangles are going to happen, but I cannot emphasis preventative care enough,” she says. “First, don’t wash hair too often — overwashing can dry hair out and potentially make it tangle more. Second, if you can, use high quality products on your little people.” Fernald also recommends a detangling shampoo to prevent those tangles from forming in the first place.
Making hair care a part of regular bedtime routines can also help. Fernald advises, “For straight or wavy hair, brush often and certainly before bed. For curly hair, brush only when wet, and instead of brushing before bed, add one or two large braids to help it from tangling as your kiddo sleeps.”
With all that in mind, it’s time to find the best hair detangler for your kid’s messy mop. Smoother bedtimes await.
