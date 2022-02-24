The Best Detangling Hair Brushes For Kids—So There'll Be Less Screaming And More Brushing

The best hair detangling brushes for kids and toddlers can make the task of hair brushing a little less painless — for both of you. Does your kiddo freak completely out every time they see you coming with a hairbrush? There’s nothing like telling a pint-sized human, “It’s time to brush your hair,” to make them hide under the dining table, the bed, or otherwise just split, especially if they’ve got the kind of mane that knots and tangles easily. Making matters worse is that kids are messy in general, and throughout those early years at least (if not longer), very few of them care enough about what they look like to spend any time grooming. That’s, of course, where you come in — and where the eardrum-blasting squealing begins.

But, there’s no need to feel sad about combing out your mane, kiddos! Whether you wait until bath time to take on detangling your child’s locks or you tackle their hair jungle every day, twice a day, or anytime they let you at it, having the right detangling brush for kids can make the entire experience much smoother for everyone, including you! “When looking for kids’ detangling brushes, it’s really important to pay attention to the bristles,” says Brittney Ogike, CEO and Founder of BEAUTYBEEZ. “You’re going to want bristles that will easily flex throughout the hair.” Plastic bristles are great for detangling coarse hair, Ogike says, but can cause breakage for those finer strands, so it’s important to take your child’s hair type into consideration.

Jamila Powell, founder of Naturally Drenched and Owner of Maggie Rose Salon, concurs. “My daughter has curly hair, so it’s important that I use brushes that won’t cause any pain or discomfort when I’m brushing through her curls, but will also prevent breakage.” (She uses the Brush With The Best Detangling Brush on her daughter and loves it.)

How To Detangle Your Toddler’s Hair

Besides having the best detangling brush you can find, it all starts with shampoo and conditioner. Use a deep conditioner in the bath or shower to loosen any knots. Some experts suggest combing their hair while the conditioner is still in it, before rinsing it out. This gives tangles an extra nudge, so they split apart more easily. It’s also a good idea to check out the best-selling children’s hair products for any that might seem tailor-made for your child’s locks. A leave-in conditioner can also help keep snarls at bay.

And before you know it, they may even start brushing themselves — instead of running for the hills every time they see the brush. Taming your child’s unruly hair with fewer tears is totally doable, you just have to find the right kids detangler hairbrush for your little one. Here’s a look at some of the best detangling brushes for kids so you never have to hear them whine again.

Best Detangling Brush For Kids and Toddlers

Static-Free Detangling Brushes

Best Detangling Brush For Babies

Best Detangling Brush For Natural Hair

Best Boar Bristle Brushes

