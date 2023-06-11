While every child is different, most babies begin crawling between the ages of 6 and 10 months. And you can bet that after all that tummy time, when the time comes for them to start moving, they’ll be excited to explore their environment on their own. But since they'll be doing this on their hands and knees, you might want to consider one of these best rugs for babies to crawl on that are designed to provide a safe surface for your newly mobile kiddo.

What To Consider When Shopping For Rugs For Babies To Crawl On?

Material

No matter what, you’ll want a soft floor covering that won’t be a hindrance to movement. Here’s what you need to know about the different materials available for crawling rugs:

Cotton: A natural material that’s breathable and generally washable, cotton is a great option for a crawl mat. The downside is that it won’t be the plushest for when baby decides to take a face plant (although a rug pad pairing can solve this issue!). Cotton rugs are also very lightweight for moving around the house.

A natural material that’s breathable and generally washable, cotton is a great option for a crawl mat. The downside is that it won’t be the plushest for when baby decides to take a face plant (although a rug pad pairing can solve this issue!). Cotton rugs are also very lightweight for moving around the house. Wool: Another natural material, wool is soft, breathable, and insulating (great if you have cold floors underneath). But, wool rugs are typically more expensive, may be prone to shedding, and they’re not washable so you’ll have to commit to spot cleaning.

Another natural material, wool is soft, breathable, and insulating (great if you have cold floors underneath). But, wool rugs are typically more expensive, may be prone to shedding, and they’re not washable so you’ll have to commit to spot cleaning. Acrylic/Nylon: A manmade material like acrylic or nylon will be budget-friendly and durable, although this type of rug will not be made with natural fibers like cotton or wool, if avoiding synthetics is a priority to you.

A manmade material like acrylic or nylon will be budget-friendly and durable, although this type of rug will not be made with natural fibers like cotton or wool, if avoiding synthetics is a priority to you. Foam Play Mats: Soft, fairly portable, and easy to wipe clean, foam mats can be a great option for babies to cruise on — and ones that pass E.U safety standards will guarantee the safest possible play surface.

Since your LO will be spending a lot of time on the rug or mat, you’ll also want to look for options free from BPA, lead, phthalates, flame retardants, other harmful substances.

Style

Traditional nursery rugs will offer sweet prints and textures that might go with your baby’s room theme but they aren’t the only way to go. Choosing an area rug greatly opens up style options so that it also blends in with your home’s style. Think everything from cozy cable knit rugs in neutral hues to Moroccan-inspired weaves.

With all this in mind, it’s time to shop for the best rugs for babies to crawl on. We scoured Amazon for the best of the best. From low-pile rugs with adorable patterns like clouds and forest animals to modern, minimalist area rugs that will look great in any room of your home, ahead you’ll find the eight best rugs for babies to crawl on.

01 This Wool Rug In An Adorable Polka Dot Print Amazon SAFAVIEH Polka Dot Wool Area Rug (8 x 10) $212 See on Amazon Handmade with natural wool from New Zealand, this polka dotted nursery rug by the popular brand SAFAVIEH offers all the benefits of the soft, natural fiber at a reasonable price point. And the dots are sure to engage babies as they begin to move and explore. The neutral color promises to blend in with your decor, and can easily make the transition to an older kid’s room when the time comes. It’s also available in a high-contrast black and white design that babies will also love. Just note that this is a hefty rug, weighing in at 64 pounds. Helpful Review: “Overall, we really like this rug. It is super neutral and I like that it could be used in a kid's playroom or bedroom. Might be on the more feminine side, but NBD for our toddler. I wanted something safe for his play space, and this wool rug fit the bill. No weird off-gassing smell upon opening the packaging which was awesome. Gave me peace of mind that this rug is made of safer materials. Additionally, our son loves jumping from dot to dot. Fun, safe and affordable rug!” Material: Wool pile | Dimensions: 8 x 10 feet | Additional sizes: 7 | Colors: 2 | Machine Washable: No |

02 This Cozy Cable Knit Area Rug Amazon nuLOOM Chunky Woolen Cable Wool Rug (6 x 9) $183 See on Amazon This stunning navy blue area rug is like a giant version of your favorite cozy winter cable knit sweater. The chunky wool and cotton blend weave sets it apart from other area rugs, giving it an appealing and soft texture. It’s warm and durable and perfect for babies to crawl on thanks to the medium pile. Just note that this one may shed a little due to the wool base. Helpful Review: “So so soft! Exactly what I was looking for. Just run your vacuum over it regularly if your worried about shedding. Perfect for our nursery!” Material: 80% Wool, 20% Cotton | Dimensions: 6 x 9 feet | Additional sizes: 14 | Colors: 9 | Machine Washable: No

03 This Charming ABC Round Nursery Rug Amazon HiiARug Round Kids Rug (6 Feet) $80 See on Amazon A nursery rug that teaches children their ABC’s, yes, please. This one features a plush cotton-microfiber pile that’s super soft with a colorful alphabet pattern along the border. The non-slip rubber backing keeps it in place so there won’t be any annoying sliding or folding while baby is crawling or having tummy time. When it gets dirty, give it a shake or a gentle once over with the vacuum cleaner. Helpful Review: “I bought this rug for my kids playroom. It super soft, my little ones love laying on it. It’s also easy to clean. I have thrown it in the washer a few times. It has held up and still looks good.” Material: Cotton, Microfiber | Dimensions: 6 feet (Diameter) | Additional sizes: 3 | Colors: 5 | Machine Washable: Yes

04 This Modern, Textured Rug With Sweet Tassels Amazon STARUIA Cotton Nursery Area Rug (5 x 7) $70 See on Amazon This cotton-based area rug features lovely texture, both in the raised linear design and in the hand-knotted tassels that edge two sides. Available in three neutral colors including this sweet muted pink, this is a practical rug option for little crawlers since it can be tossed in the washing machine when it needs some freshening up. (There will be drool). It’s affordably priced but you’ll need to pair it with a rug pad for enhanced comfort on little knees. Helpful Review: “I purchased this for my daughters nursery and it is adorable. It lays nicely and washes easily if needed. Super cute!” Material: 45% Cotton, 45% Polyester, 10% Viscose | Dimensions: 5 x 7 feet | Additional Sizes: 1 | Colors: 3 | Machine Washable: Yes

05 This Hand-Tufted Wool Area Rug Available In Tons Of Sizes Amazon SAFAVIEH Natura Wool Area Rug (5 x 8) $130 See on Amazon The natural area rug has a minimalist Moroccan feel that’s absolutely gorgeous. A mix of cotton and wool is hand-tufted by artisans into a subtle diamond pattern that is soft to the touch. It’s such a luxurious rug that you might decide you want one for your bedroom, too. It’s offered in more than 20 sizes and shapes so you can find the perfect fit for your space. Some reviewers mentioned adding a rug pad for additional cushioning. Helpful Review: “You will LOVE this rug; it is an absolute beauty! It is of very high quality, tightly woven, and soft to the touch. The color is true to the photo on Amazon. The price is a bargain for what you're getting!” Material: Wool, Cotton |Dimensions: 5 x 8 feet | Additional sizes: 25 | Colors: 3 | Machine Washable: No

06 This Cotton Nursery Rug With An Adorable Rainbow Pattern Amazon JBNJANKDAV Cotton Area Rug (4 x 6) $99 See on Amazon This 100% cotton area rug features an adorable cloud and rainbow pattern that’s sure to add a cheery vibe to any nursery or play space. The low-pile weave means it’s child-friendly, and pill-resistant to boot. The natural cotton weave is soft enough for baby’s delicate skin yet is durable. To add a plush feel, a thick rug pad is recommended. It’s machine washable but you may want to spot clean to keep the tassels looking pristine. Helpful Review: “Adorable, light weight but grips. Easy to throw in wash.” Material: Cotton | Dimensions: 4 x 6 feet | Additional sizes: 1 | Colors: 9 | Machine Washable: Yes

07 This Popular Interlocking Tile Play Mat In The Cutest Prints Amazon Childlike Behavior Baby Play Mat (6 x 4) $65 See on Amazon Backed by more than 2,500 perfect five-star ratings, this waterproof play mat with six interlocking tiles can be assembled and disassembled quickly, making for a soft surface for babies that can be stored in small spaces when not in use — and the eight available patterns are just adorable. It’s made with certified EVA foam that’s guaranteed to be free of phthalates, BPA, PVC, lead, and latex. According to the brand, the foam meets all Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act’s (CPSIA) standards. Helpful Review: “After reading countless reviews for different products I landed on this one, so glad I did! Great value, looks chic, thick enough so that I’m more comfortable playing with my son down on the hardwood floor. Easy, 3 min set up.” Material: EVA foam | Dimensions: 72 x 48 x 0.4 inches | Additional sizes: 1 | Colors: 8 | Machine Washable: No

08 Editor’s Choice: A Foam Mat That Meets E.U. Safety Standards Amazon wander & roam Reversible Non-Toxic Foam Play Mat $185 See on Amazon This modern play mat is a versatile option for parents looking for a mat that can serve multiple purposes and easily be rolled up to store or take on the go — it even comes with a Velcro strap like your favorite yoga mat. Since it’s made with nontoxic foam materials and is waterproof and hypoallergenic, it’s a super-safe choice that’s especially convenient for outdoor activities. These on-trend reversible mats are free of latex, BPA, formamide, and PVC and have been tested to meet all U.S. and E.U. safety standards. Editor’s Review: “As soon as my oldest son started moving, I knew I'd need some kind of mat to keep him from bumping his head on the hardwood floors. This one checked all the boxes: thick and cushy, non-toxic, easy to wipe clean, and it's beautiful. I like it much more than a previous mat we'd tried. And this mat been a great investment since it has held up well for years — it's now an essential part of my youngest son's room." - Ileana Morales Valentine, Scary Mommy associate editor Material: Foam |Dimensions: 78 x 54 x 0.5 inches (L x W x H) | Additional sizes: 0 | Colors: 4 | Machine Washable: No