The internet needs another influencer sharing their skincare routine as much as you need another toddler throwing a tantrum. Yet, here we are — because while we’re tired of seeing that Bachelor alum posting yet again about their “miracle 16-step process,” we secretly soak it all up (and maybe add a few things to our cart) in hopes of achieving that flawless skin we all want.

And one thing that consistently pops up in said skincare routines? Sheet masks. They’ve become so trendy thanks to the fact that they’re a lot more convenient — and a lot less messy — than your traditional mask or cream in a jar (plus they take up way less space in your medicine cabinet!). Whether you want to moisturize, hydrate, purify, or detoxify, there’s a sheet mask for that — and while it varies from mask to mask, experts say you can use them as often as you’d like.

But there’s one problem—there are thousands of options out there. So which are the best sheet masks? To help you find what your own skin needs (and not what some influencer is getting paid to promote), we’ve rounded up nine top-rated picks below, from the best drugstore sheet mask to the best Korean sheet mask.

If you’re someone who struggles with chronically dry skin, you know that some days, no amount of moisturizer or YouTube makeup tutorials will help. But you know what will? This Tatcha face mask. The super thin mask uses elements of popular Japanese beauty treatments like rice germ oil and botanical oils to deliver nutrients and nourishment to your face. After all, said oils are made from Japanese superfoods like rice, algae, and green tea.

One Reviewer Wrote: “So obsessed with this mask I ordered it for the morning of my cousin's wedding that I was in and it truly made my skin glow and look so incredible all day.”

Along with being completely paraben and cruelty-free, this Farmacy mask is a triple threat when it comes to its ingredients. It contains coconut water, which moisturizes even the driest of skin; hyaluronic acid, which retains water to give your skin that fuller, plumper effect; and cucumber extract, which locks all the above benefits in place. Bonus: Fans say the Farmacy mask fits better than any other sheet mask because it’s lightweight and clings to your face in all the right places (i.e. you don’t have to keep adjusting it while you wait for it to set).

One Reviewer Wrote: “The gel sheet feels so nice on my skin. It’s so soft and it literally feels like it melts and forms to your skin when you put it on. It blows paper sheet masks out of the water. When I take it off it leaves my skin feeling hydrated and glowy.”

Yes, facials are pricey but no, you don’t have to spend a lot to get better skin. In fact, thanks to this drugstore beauty option, you can freshen up your face for the same price of your daily Starbucks skinny vanilla latte (and it will last a heck of a lot longer). Unlike your typical sheet mask, this Neutrogena one is made from 100 percent hydrogel, which contains 50 percent more “stuff” (a.k.a. product) than the usual fabric. As it sits on your face, the mask slowly infuses hyaluronic acid into your skin which leaves it feeling — and looking — more hydrated and supple by the time your 30 minutes is up.

One Reviewer Wrote: “These hydrogel masks are awesome — moisturizing with plenty of extra essence in the packet to smooth over your neck and chest. I use them under my LED mask and they make it much more comfortable. Even better chilled in the fridge. Great value too.”

The only thing better than one sheet mask is 10 sheet masks — which is exactly what you’ll get with this Korean sheet mask pack from Tonymoly. The set includes one of their popular “I’m Real” masks for almost every skin situation imaginable — such as Red Wine for pores, Tea Tree for skin soothing, Orange for refreshing, Lotus for luminating, and more. Each mask is soaked in three layers of essence (water, micro-emulsion, and lotion) so your skin gets triple the moisture and hydration of standard single-layer masks.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I love Tonymoly! Their sheet masks were the first I've ever tried, and are definitely the most hydrating. They come in adorable packaging, do not contain alcohol, always have a ton of excess essence that can be used to moisturize other parts of the body, and smell amazing.”

If you’ve never used a Dr. Jart+ sheet mask, you — and more importantly, your face — are missing out. With over 84,000 rave reviews at Sephora alone, the cult-favorite masks come in all different “flavors,” from brightening to firming to even peeling. But what makes them so special? Besides the fact that all of the cellulose fiber masks gently apply acupressure to boost your skin’s circulation, they’re also free of parabens, sulfates, and all the most common skin-irritating ingredients (like artificial fragrance or sulfate-based surfactants). They’re a great option for those of us with super sensitive skin. As if that’s not enough, the masks also deliver a cooling sensation at the end of the process so you finish feeling incredibly refreshed.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This really works! Your skin will love you.”

From bloody microneedling to sperm facials (really?!), bizarre beauty treatments are all the rage right now. And just when you think things couldn’t get any weirder, people have started putting snail slime on their faces. Apparently, scientists have found that mucin — a.k.a. snail mucus —contains collagen, hyaluronic acid, and other natural moisturizing ingredients that rejuvenate and hydrate your skin. But before you send your kids out to collect slugs in the backyard (yuck, yuck, and more yuck), consider this snail jelly sheet mask instead, which you can buy on Amazon. You’ll get all of the benefits and none of the disgustingness.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Ok, so snail slime sounds gross. Weirdly, this is one of the nicest masks I've ever tried and definitely the most effective. It came nicely packaged and sealed. When I opened it the smell was heavenly. As someone else noted, there's plenty of slime to spread around on your neck and cleavage both at the beginning and at the end of the treatment. Mine fit well and i was able to watch TV and have a bottle of water while using it.”

Bubbles aren’t just for champagne, your toddler’s bath time, and the foam parties you used to attend in college (RIP, younger you) — they’re also for sheet masks. This one from GlamGlow, which has nearly 40,000 hearts on Sephora’s website, uses a microbubbling cleanser to detox any impurities from your skin. Not only does the fizzy foam make your face tingle in the best way while it works, but the mask itself is made with activated black bamboo charcoal for extra purifying powers along with green tea and amino acids which replenish any moisture to your skin. Psst: When you’re done, people recommend using the mask as a makeshift washcloth to massage any leftover bubbles into your face.

One Reviewer Wrote: “LOVE these masks! They make my face feel so wonderful — after just five minutes! Most masks require 20 minutes of wearing that can feel like an eternity. These are so quick & produce amazing results. Makes my skin super soft.”

Once you try these masks by LAPCOS, you may never go back. These thick masks have a ton of product on them, making them the perfect choice for a few minutes of relaxation. While all of their varieties are good, there’s something extra special about their honey sheet masks. Not only are they designed to nourish your skin, but this mask type is chock full of antioxidants. If you’re not sure that honey is your thing just yet, the company also offers a variety pack that includes it, alongside a few other best sellers.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This mask will be perfect if you’re going out or before an event to give your skin that boost base before makeup application or heck you don’t really even need makeup after these if that’s not your thing. Will be buying these again when I run out 100%. Oh, and they are so saturated that I’ll be able to get 2 uses out of a mask [with] no problem.”

Sometimes, when it comes to face masks, you just want a lot for a little. You want the ability to have a wide majority that’s just ready for your next girl’s night in. That’s where these Celavi masks truly shine. With 12 different masks arriving at your door per purchase, you can ensure that you’re fully stocked up. Of course, these masks also pack a punch. Great for all skin types, these sheet masks — which are made from natural sources — can help skin feel replenished, especially after a tough week. These would also make great holiday gifts for literally anyone on your list who needs a little bit of self-care.

One Reviewer Wrote: “The price for the quality you get from these sheets is unbelievable. Sure, I like some of the sheets better than the others, but for each sheet costing <$1, I'm not complaining. I use these at least 5 times a week, and they have completely counteracted the dryness of my skin. I will be [buying] these until the day they stop making them!”

Want to upgrade the rest of your skincare routine? Browse all of our favorite beauty products here.