When summer break or a stretch of warm days is in full effect, parents everywhere look for all the ways to get their kids off the screens and out of the house. But sometimes the most simple and inexpensive activities are the ones that really get kids’ imaginations going and keep them engaged the longest. Yup, we’re definitely talking art. The best sidewalk chalk sets get those kids (and their mess!) outside and let them show you what they can do with their little-big imaginations.

The sets listed are fun for kids of most ages — and parents, too, because you know your little one is going to want you to draw with them. Anything to save us from playing Candy Land for the millionth time, right? Just keep in mind chalk sets tend to come with a recommended age, since it’s best to hand them to kiddos who can hold the chalk without putting it in their mouths. To make it simple for you, we’ve added the recommended age for each pick below so you can find one that works for your kiddo.

Not only is art a great self-expression activity for kids, but chalk is also easy to clean up. Now, for the easiest cleanup, look for picks with chalk holders so hands don’t get totally dusted or pick up a set that’s dustless so you can even use it inside or outside. For the littlest artist, you may find wide chalk pieces with pointed tips are easiest for them to hold and start drawing. Perhaps best of all, with chalk art there’s no paper artwork to hoard in the basement for the next couple of decades.

Ready to get started? Scroll down to find the best sidewalk chalk sets — from neon chalk to dustless chalk and even a gigantic bulk chalk set to keep your kids busy throughout the entire summer.

1. The Best Toddler Sidewalk Chalk Set

This easy-grip chalk set is a favorite for littles ones just getting acquainted with the fun of chalk. It comes with four pieces of chalk in primary colors and green, plus four matching holders that are adjustable as the chalk wears down and ridged for a sturdy grip. And the chubby, rounded shape is easier for toddler hands to hold while the pointed tips make it easy for them to draw.

Helpful review: “This chalk is amazing! I love the handle on it because it really keeps the chalk mess to a minimum. It's also nice that the chalk has a point on it because it makes it a lot easier for toddlers to draw pictures. [...] It's really durable and hard to break. She's had it for a couple of months now and the chalk is still intact.”

Recommended Age: 3 years old & up

2. The Best Bulk Sidewalk Chalk Set

Got kids who really love chalk or maybe a block party coming up? This huge chalk set is exactly what you need. With over 130 pieces, running out anytime soon won’t be a problem, and the nontoxic, washable chalk pieces are tapered to resist rolling. And colors like black and gray are hard to come by in most sidewalk chalk sets, but not this one, which also comes with vibrant and pastel colors. Plus, you’ll appreciate that these are designed to give off minimal chalk dust.

Helpful review: “This is a great value for the money. As soon as this showed up the neighbors were jealous of all the chalk my kid was using in the driveway. This was a great buy. I liked the color choices. He wanted me to make sure it had the grays and blacks in it. It was perfect.”

Recommended Age: 3 years old & up

3. The Best Glitter Sidewalk Chalk Set

If there’s one place parents don’t want a glitter mess, it’s inside the house, making this Crayola glitter sidewalk chalk set the perfect way to let kids’ art shine without making the entire house sparkle, too. The pointed tips on the nontoxic chalks are a must for little artists, and they’ll love the five different hues — blue, pink, orange, yellow, and green.

Helpful review: “This is the chalk of ALL chalks. The glitter is fantastic. I was worried a little it wouldn't spray off. You know, leave the never ending glitter for life. It cleaned up with a breeze. The chalk is the perfect size for little hands, and the pointed tip is perfect.”

Recommended Age: 4 years old & up

4. The Best Themed Sidewalk Chalk Set

Nothing screams summer quite like ice cream, and this sidewalk chalk set with stencils has 33 pieces, including ice cream and snow cones, stencils, and a chalk dust sprinkle stamper. Kids will love setting up their chalk ice cream shop this summer, complete with a sign. This is an especially great pick for kids who are no strangers to chalk and will be excited by something new.

Helpful review: “What an awesome gift for a kid! I bought for my 3 year old daughters Easter basket. We were out of chalk and looking for something fun. All three of my daughters 3,5,11 loved these and played “ice cream shop” outside for almost 3 hours.”

Recommended Age: 3 years old & up

5. The Best Dustless Sidewalk Chalk Set

Smooth, vibrant, and dustless — what more could we ask for? Each piece of nontoxic chalk in this dustless chalk set is coated to minimize dust and smudging, so you don’t have to deal with chalk dust all over your little’s hands and cute clothes. It also erases easily, so it works great on chalkboards as well, and the set includes 10 colors, like blue, violet, and red. This is the sleek chalk set you’ll find yourself wanting to use, too.

Helpful review: “This is great chalk, adults be prepared to love this chalk. I have found it to be dustless unlike other chalk we have not noticed any dust mess while using this. The colors are brilliant, bright and colorful. This has become the favorite chalk for everyone to use in our house!”

Recommended Age: Not available

6. The Best Neon Sidewalk Chalk Set

This set of neon chalk will bring art to life with five super vibrant colors with fun names like Shocking Pink, Laser Lemon, Atomic Tangerine, Electric Lime, and Extreme Blue. These nontoxic chalks are surprisingly easy to wash away, but thanks to the rectangular shape, they won’t roll away. The pointed tips and thick widths also make them comfortable for kids to hold and easy to draw.

Helpful review: “We use these for art on the fence and the colors are bright and have even lasted though a rain. Will definitely be buying more.”

Recommended Age: 4 years old & up

7. The Best Spray Sidewalk Chalk Set

Maybe you haven’t even heard of spray chalk, but you can be sure this is one your kids won’t forget once they try it. Shake and spray cans are amazing for taking chalk art beyond the sidewalk, too. This nontoxic, easy-to-use, and washable spray chalk set can be used on sand, snow, grass, and even glass. It comes with pink, blue, yellow, and white, and it can last up to a week if it doesn’t rain.

Helpful review: “This is great for kids. Easy to use, washes off clothes, shoes, socks, etc. Doesn't last very long with little kids but for bigger kids that make designs or for writing things on concrete, its great. We used it on snow, bushes and our driveway. Rain washes it off within a few days. Very fun for the kids.”

Recommended Age: Not available