A Connecticut couple is making headlines after welcoming in their twin babies into the world — one born in 2023 and one born in 2024.

Yale New Haven Hospital shared that parents Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris welcomed baby boy Seven Morris at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023. Seven was “easily” the hospital’s final baby born in 2023.

“Parents Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris of Hamden, CT welcomed in baby boy, Seven Morris, at 11:59 pm on December 31, 2023. He was easily the last recorded birth at YNHH in 2023. But wait, there’s more! Seven’s birth only set the table for twin sister, Souli Morris who arrived only minutes later, at 12:02 am,” the Facebook post reads.

The family told a local news station the mother and babies are “doing great.”

Seven and Souli were not the only twins born in different years recently.

At Virtua Voorhees Hospital in South Jersey, parents, Eve and Billy, welcomed two baby boys, born 40 minutes apart. Ezra was born at 11:48 p.m. on New Year's Eve in 2023 weighing 6 pounds and measuring 18 ¾ inches long.

His younger brother Ezekiel was born at 12:28 a.m. on New Year's Day in 2024. He weighed 4 pounds and 15 ounces and was 17 ¼ inches long.

"It feels like paperwork is going to be the most challenging,” Billy joked to Fox 29. "Tell somebody you have twins, and they want to write down the same date. No, they're born on different days in different years too.”

“They're going to say we’re twins, and they're going to say you're lying.”

Another fun tidbit: Ezra now shares his birthday with his dad who is also a New Year's Eve baby.