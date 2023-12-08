Disney Is Planning A New Residential Development In North Carolina

My mom loves to tell the story of when we went to Disneyland when I was a kid. On the last night of our trip, I threw a fit. I was crying and refusing to leave the hotel room because I wanted to stay and live at Disneyland, duh! Isn’t that every kid’s dream?

For some, that dream is about to become somewhat of a reality. Is it going to be weird? No one is really sure yet.

In February 2022, The Walt Disney Company announced a new business venture —Storyliving by Disney. These residential developments, utilizing Disney Imagineering and staffed by Disney cast members will operate under the company's Disney Living Development, Inc., subsidiary.

The idea is to build a vibrant community anchored by, "the magic of Walt Disney Imagineering and presented with Disney service that puts you at the center of everything.” The first community will exist just outside of Los Angeles in Rancho Mirage in California's Coachella Valley, where Walt Disney himself owned a home.

Today, Walt Disney Company announced they will be adding one of these Storyliving developments in North Carolina. This is just the second Storyliving by Disney community in the works.

Asteria, the name of the new community, will begin selling homes in 2027 as part of the Chatham Park development.

"The announcement of the Asteria community builds upon strong initial interest for our first Storyliving by Disney community in California and will expand Disney-branded communities to the East Coast," Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses senior vice president and general manager Claire Bilby said.

"Our team has been working closely with Disney Imagineers to develop a unique vision for this project inspired by Walt Disney’s innate curiosity and North Carolina’s spirit of discovery."

According to the official Asteria website, the community will welcome homeowners of all ages (with some residences for those 55+) with plans for approximately 4,000 residences, including single-family and multi-family offerings.

“Homeowners will become part of a club and delight in the Disney lifestyle through entertainment and activities. Amenities are envisioned to include a clubhouse, wellness center, community garden, and extensive trail system,” the site reads.

“Amenities will be planned with purpose, as places to learn new things and enjoy the delights of human curiosity.”

While prices for units in Asteria haven't yet been revealed, the Storyliving website says single-family homes in Cotino are anticipated to range from the upper $1 millions to the lower $2 millions.

"For nearly 100 years, Disney has shared stories that have touched the hearts and minds of people all around the world," Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said in a statement last year, when Cotino was announced. "As we prepare to enter our second century, we are developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney to people wherever they are, expanding storytelling to storyliving.

"We can't wait to welcome residents to these beautiful and unique Disney communities where they can live their lives to the fullest," he added.