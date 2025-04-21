The first time I ever went to Disney, my feet were so numb that when my husband and I got back to our hotel room, he rubbed my feet as hard as he could, and I could not feel anything. He stared at me in shock, amazed that I felt zero pain as he dug his knuckles into my heel. We’d walked 20,000 steps in 12 hours, and my feet took the brunt. I was tired. I was physically exhausted. There was not enough ibuprofen in the world to cure these aches. So, imagine being a kid!

In non-Disney life, you might give some side-eye to a mom with her tweens in a stroller, but... at Disney? Anything goes!

Friend of Scary Mommy, content creator and Disney World enthusiast Nicki Marie shared a video, confessing that yes, she brings a double stroller (that she has hilariously named “Kim”) to Disney World to help cart her 8 and 10-year-old kids around. She’s not proud of it, but she doesn’t really give a f*ck.

“I am not proud of it, but I'd like to put it out to the universe just so you know what's up so that I'm not embarrassed. ,” she prefaces in her video filmed from her balcony at Disney.

“My kids are 8 and 10. We’re at Disney, and I brought a double stroller. I call her my co-parent...Okay, her name is Kim.”

She continues. “Kim is here with us. I like to say as a single mom that Kim is here to assist me with luggage, with handling, and with the kids' legs because we go hard at the parks.”

She explains that she left “Kim” behind on their first night in the parks which turned out to be a grace mistake.

“We went to Epcot. I thought, ‘Oh, we're on the boardwalk. We'll walk right over to Epcot. We'll do a few rides late night. We'll do the fireworks. I will get an avocado margarita from La Cava along with the chips and guac, and we will sit and have a happily ever after,” she says before scoffing at her own wishful thinking.

“Turns out by the time we were getting the chips and the guac and the avocado margarita, my kids were toast. The legs were not working ... There were tears. There was exhaustion. There was, ‘I don't want to wait in line for chips and guac!’”

She recognized, in that moment, that if she had brought the double stroller, she could have had her chips and guac with a nice marg with zero whining from the kiddos.

“I could have had my cup holder and put my backpack on the mom clip and used the top of the shoulder as a tray for my chips and guac. Instead, the pride caught me, and I was stuck in a panic with two kids in the middle of the park a mile away from the park on foot,” she said before getting ahead of any momshamers who might judge her for having older kids in strollers.

“So, if you see me this week with two kids in a stroller, just know that your teenager, your 13-year-old who's complaining, wants to sit in the younger sibling's stroller, but they can't. They want to, but they can't. My kids want to and they can because this week is also about me. A lot of money dropped on this. A lot of dolewhips coming out, a lot of character dining. Get in the stroller if you're tired.”

In a Disney “fit check” video, Nicki shares a quick shot of the kids in the double stroller, lounging in “Kim.” The kids are quiet, happy, and shaded!

Nicki’s double stroller confession was met with praise from TikTok users.

“There’s no stroller age limit when it comes to Disney and I will die on that hill. Judgement free zone!” one mom wrote.

Another said, “And that makes you one of the smartest parents because allowing them to rest in the stroller avoids meltdowns. I’m tired at the end of the day, of course they are tired.”

One user said, “We are LOCALS and we STILL bring a double stroller every time. 10, 7, and 5. It is HARD days. That stroller holds my things abs we may never get rid of it!”

Let’s be real! I’m 36, and I would still love to be pushed around Disney in a stroller, Dole Whip in hand!