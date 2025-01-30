Confession: I have my husband’s location on my phone. I also have the locations of my entire family (mom, dad, brother, sister, stepdaughter, etc.) on my phone. That is not to say that I am constantly monitoring those locations all day (I have a life! Sort of!), but I am checking in now and then. It’s nice to know if my husband is on his way home from work or if he’s still at his office so I can plan our evening.

One woman on TikTok does not track her spouse and wonders if she’s in the minority.

“Do you and your spouse track each other on like Find My Friends or Life360? I was just watching someone else's video who said that she and her husband do track each other,” TikTok user @simplyshannon70 starts in her video.

“Me and my husband do not, like it's never come up to share our location,” she explains. “When I take a road trip, like usually to visit family or something and I'm driving a long distance. I will share my location with him just so we can kind of see where I'm at in the drive, but we don't do that day-to-day.”

She wonders if it’s an age thing continuing, “Okay, so tell me if you do track them. I'm curious how old you guys are. Because I have a feeling that people in their 20s do track each other. I am almost 40, and he is in his mid-40s. We went many years before that was even an option. I definitely don't do that.”

After her video gained traction, several TikTok users shared their ages and whether they actually track their spouses' location.

“The way you say ‘track each other’ like we’re watching each others every move 😭 I look at his location to see when he’s gonna be home from work or something,” one user wrote.

Another said, “Yep and 40s. Not a control issue, just convenience.”

“37 — yes we do for safety purposes,” one user wrote.

Another user joked, “Girl, I can see my best friend, roommate, mom, cousins, friends, everyone but Jesus himself 😂”

One woman noted, “No and I would never allow anyone to track me on purpose.”

After being questioned on her perspective, the commenter elaborated, “Because privacy is incredibly important. I don’t need advice from the internet; thanks. When the government starts tracking you from leaving your 15 min city, enjoy. You wanted this. 🙄”

After reading some of the comments, the OP replied, “Okay so if you’re wanting to start dinner, you go into the app and look where they are? Instead of just making dinner and eating when they get home or calling to ask?”

One user responded, “Yes - but that’s because I’m more of a “first do research myself” person before I bother someone else. If I can find the answers myself, I’ll do that”

That sounds fair enough! To each their own! This is definitely a nuanced situation for both those who know the location of a loved one and those who allow themselves to be tracked.