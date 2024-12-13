When I first saw this video from @doormat.mom, I thought the message was rage bait or the OP had a satire account. After further review, this woman appears to be very serious about her advice, noting in her bio that she is a “good parent tired of being walked on” by her adult kids.

In one of her latest videos that went viral, the mom encouraged other grandparents with estranged children to still show up to their grandkid’s events.

“If you're a loving grandparent and your estranged adult kids refuse to allow you to see your grandkids, whether they be at the holidays or always, then you find out that those kids are going to be in a Christmas concert and you’re local, don't not show up,” she advises.

“Sit in the back if you have to, but take in the joy that comes from watching them perform. You deserve it, and they deserve to know that you're there for them and that you love them, and you support them. It sends a strong message to everyone involved, but especially and most importantly, those kids.”

Once her video gained traction, several TikTok users posted their contrary thoughts on this piece of advice from the “doormat mom.”

“And that kids, is why we now have a restraining order against memaw,” one user joked.

Another wrote, “surely violating your loved ones boundaries are the best way to spread joy and be involved 😁”

The OP replied, “Who said that. Sitting in the back of the room and watching violates no boundaries. Boy, you guys make huge leaps in your comments. I suggest, if you are going to do that, educate yourself. Parents don't own the room.”

“You’d go to a space where you are not welcome, violate your child’s boundaries and create a negative environment so that YOU get to see the program. Only matters what you want.So selfish,” another user chimed in.

“LMAO our Principal escorted my mom out for us. Don’t play with me honey,” another wrote.

In the beginning of her video, she noted that this was a message for “loving” grandparents, but, I wonder, do “loving” grandparents even have to worry about something like this? Do loving grandparents who live locally have to sit in the back of the room? Or are they warmly welcomed to their grandkids’ Christmas concert by their family, where their own children save them a seat?