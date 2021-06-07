The Best Fidget Cubes To Keep Hands Busy And Minds Calm

The best fidget cubes for kids are great to have on hand because they’re not only a fun toy, but loads of parents say they help their kids by soothing nerves and providing some sensory stimulation. Interactive toys come in all varieties, from cat toys to toy cash registers. But fidget cubes are unique in that they’re typically played with while your child is doing something else, like homework or waiting for you to finish up in the Target self-checkout line. Keeping younger kids and toddlers busy with things like activity tables is great for building fine motor skills, but fidget cubes are more for slightly older children and adults.

What is a fidget cube?

A fidget cube is a plastic or metal handheld toy that has fidget tools on each side, like gears, joysticks, or buttons. Fidget cubes are both stimulating and distracting, and they’re satisfying to play with. You’ve probably heard of their cousin, the fidget spinner, which blew up around 2017. They were marketed as a tool to help kids stay focused at school, but they became so popular in the classroom that some schools literally banned them because they were causing too many distractions.

Do fidget cubes help with ADHD?

Although they’re marketed as a helpful tool for children with ADHD, there’s technically no evidence or concrete data to support the claim that fidget cubes or fidget spinners help kids focus better on tasks. But plenty of parents and teachers disagree and use fidget cubes and other sensory toys to keep their kids calm and engaged, or as part of a therapy program.

Board-certified child psychiatrist Dr. Sheldon Zablow says “I have recommended and given out these toys for over 40 years and see them as a tool, among others, that can reduce anxiety and improve concentration.” But with so many different brands of fidget cubes out there, you might be asking yourself which is best for your child. “The type of toy matters less than ease of use, quietness, and feel,” says Dr. Zablow. “A child or adult will need to find the one that is best for them and to have a few handy in case one is misplaced. Digital fidgets are another good tool in the anxiety-reducing toolbox.”

Even if your kid doesn’t have issues with attention or anxiety, fidget cubes are so oddly satisfying that kids (and adults) love handling them. Some parents keep a few in the car so their kids have something to play with in a long drive-thru line, and they’re great for distracting a nervous child who is waiting to see the doctor or dentist. And even adults use them during meetings to give anxious hands something to do, because sometimes we all just need to be distracted for a few minutes, right? With that said, here are the best fidget cubes for kids (and adults) who love to keep their hands active.

Best Metal Fidget Toys

While this technically falls into the “fidget spinner” category, it’s still worthy of a look. For one, this fidget toy was built to last. This is an exceptionally good choice for anyone who loves rainbows and color, as well as anyone who wants to spin for the sake of spinning. That’s right — aside from keeping anxiety at bay, this spinner can also spin for up to five minutes at a time.

One Reviewer Wrote: “It’s very smooth, and has a good solid feel and weight to it. It’s balanced nicely and is very quiet. Surprisingly it doesn’t attract fingerprints like you’d think it would. Our son uses it to help with any anxiety and it is oddly satisfying and relieving to him.”

Looking for something that doesn’t spin? This fidget toy may be the perfect solution. Made from stainless steel and available in multiple fun colors, this toy from Tom’s is silent yet powerful. Plus, it’s impossible to break. It’s helped plenty of reviewers feel more in control of their anxiety, making it a good gift for anyone who’s having trouble focusing at work or school.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I love the single-handed continuous flipping motion that you can do with this fidget toy. I practically wore out my hand the first day I had this. And it is durable, I've had other fidget toys wear out within the first couple of days of use, but this one is still strong even after two weeks. It also lays fairly flat when storing so I can keep the extra one in my purse. It is not perfectly silent, but I don't think a perfectly silent toy exists. I believe it is quieter than my fidget cube's no-click buttons, and those are already very quiet. I can't hear the slight noise it makes over my background music or coworkers talking in the distance.”

Best Fidget Cubes

With a faux woodgrain finish, this ABS plastic fidget cube has six sides of fidget tools to explore, including a spinning disc, joystick glide, and 3 quiet gears. It can be used with one hand for discreet play, and it comes with a durable case to protect those little buttons from the contents of your purse or backpack. If the woodgrain look is a little too sophisticated, it comes in 8 other color options, including camo!

One Reviewer Wrote: “I love this one the most! It is larger in size than most of the others out there, and it has a nice, smooth texture that is pleasing to me. I was a bit surprised to find that it isn't actually wooden as I had initially thought just from the photo... but that is really no big deal.”

Playable with one hand, this infinity cube is both small and lightweight, and comes in four different pretty pastel color options. It flips and folds forever with satisfying rattly clicks for people who like a little audible stimulation, too. Plus, you can’t beat the price.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Spend the money and get this. It's great to use while at the office, or when making phone calls (the kind that everyone hates making). Helps with anxiety and refocuses the mind.”

Best 12-Sided Fidget Cubes

Made of thick plastic and soft silicone, this 12-sided fidget cube has both audible sides and silent sides so your child can use it in quiet settings without distracting others. It offers 12 satisfying fidget tools like a joystick, finger massager, sliders, and triangle buttons. It also comes with a small protective case, so you can throw it in a backpack worry-free.

One Reviewer Wrote: “The fidget cube is cute and fun and seems to work pretty well. My absolute favorite is THE CASE IT COMES IN hahaha. It is a pleasing shape and feels nice to pet, and it has a zipper to play with. The cube part is almost a bonus compared to this amazing case. Five stars!”

Whether you like flicking, clicking, or rolling, this sleek black fidget cube with pops of bright orange is made of durable ABS plastic, so you can fidget to your heart's content. Perfect for fidgeters who need options, this twelve-sided cube includes a silicon cord, rocker, and switch, and it comes with a protective case, too.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Absolutely adore this fidget. I keep it at my desk and use it during the workday, and since there are so many options I still haven't gotten tired of it. Even the clicky-est fidget on the toy isn't too loud, and it covers all the bases - soft and hard, smooth and textured, clicks and squishes and spins and pulls. It's super helpful, especially on the really stressful calls, to keep my hands occupied so my mind doesn't get too distracted.”

Best Fidget Spinner Cubes

Two toys in one, this spinner also has turning pieces, so you can switch up your fidgets to keep your fingers entertained. It’s less than two ounces, and the ABS plastic body is recyclable! If your child has ever shown an interest in “speedcubing,” this would be an excellent choice to keep them satisfied.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This was just AWESOME and honestly helped me understand rubix cubes better too! I bought it for a 12-year-old’s birthday, but my college friends and I had a lot of fun with it, and his younger siblings enjoy the fidget spinner aspect of it.”

This spinner is like if a Rubix Cube was calming instead of infuriating. You can spin the sides easily (and silently) and the corner pieces have 10 steel balls for fast, smooth spinning. Great for people who like puzzles, this fidget toy is almost silent, making it a good choice for public spaces.

One Reviewer Wrote: “First thing that caught my attention was that the bearing is so smooth on this thing. Like, smoother than any fidget toy I've ever played with. The Rubik's part is just added fun. My son loves it, and now I'm gonna have to buy another one just for me!”