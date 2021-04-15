These Realistic, Interactive Cat Toys Are Purrfect For Kids Who Aren’t Ready Fur The Real Thing

Amazon

Interactive cat toys for kids that are cute and realistic are the next best thing to getting a real pet — and that’s coming from someone who grew up with tons of cats as a kid. Although they’re notoriously independent, cats do require work. They have to be fed, taken to the vet, and someone’s gotta clean that litter box. I was totally the kid who begged for a pet then made my parents do all the dirty work. So if you don’t want your kid to be a deadbeat kitty mom like me, cat toys for kids that offer realistic interaction are a great tool to prepare them for the real thing.

Whether it be walking dog toys that need to be “fed” or crying baby dolls that need to be rocked or changed, I’m a fan of any toy that inspires caregiving from a young age. Responding to the needs of living things is life’s most valuable skill IMO, so the sooner kids can practice it, the better! That’s why doctor toys are so popular with our mini-humans. Kids get it!

So here are the best interactive cat toys for kids. And yes, some of them require cleanup.

Best Interactive Cat Toys

FurReal North The Sabertooth Kitty If your kid loves all things prehistoric, this Sabertooth Kitty is a winner. She chatters her teeth and only a nice cozy hug from your kid will warm her up. If you pat her head, her lil’ heart glows, and she has over 35 sound and motion combinations. With over 1,800 5-star reviews on Amazon, we doubt your child’s interest in this toy will go extinct anytime soon. $17.30 AT AMAZON

Westminster Casanova The Mechanical Kitten For kids 5 and up, this 6-inch orange striped mechanical kitty walks and wags its tail just like a real cat. Amazon reviewer D G Rutherford got it for a grandchild and says, “This kitty wiggles, shakes her tail, and walks. She is adorable and my granddaughter can’t stop playing with it.” $11.50 AT AMAZON

Marsjoy Yellow Robot Cat This cute kitten has 8 playful motions including walking, sitting, bowing, and even sit ups! And if you don’t want it randomly turning on in the middle of the night and doing an ab workout, it has an off switch. This battery-operated cutie also comes in black and white, and is for ages 3 and up. $28.99 AT AMAZON

Amdohai Interactive Catty Toy This futuristic feline is part robot, part cat, and 100% adorbs. Plus, it can do a bunch of things a real cat can’t. If you clap, it will dance and move. If you blow on it, its eyes will blink and it will play a song. And, it charges via USB so you don’t have to mess with batteries. $21.99 AT AMAZON

FurReal Friends Bootsie My favorite thing about this robotic feline is that she gets pissy for seemingly no reason, just like a real cat! She has a build-in light sensor so she starts reacting as soon as you wave at her, and petting her head or tapping her mouth will unleash a series of new emotions. If cuddles and playtime fail to cheer her up, she comes with her own sushi toy to appease her. $89.99 AT AMAZON

FurReal Friends Peealots Big Wags Cat The name says it all. This cat pees! She comes with a bottle for easy feeding and your kids can attach her leash to take her for a walk (or drag) around the house before finding the right spot to relieve herself. It’s a great way to prepare kids for realities of pet care, ’cause cat pee comes whether you’re ready or not. $14.50 AT AMAZON

Cuddle Barn Enchanted Pets Comet The Cat For ages 2 and up, Comet the enchanted kitty has sweet little wings, multi-colored fur, and a pink leash controller. She can walk and shake her tail, and has six magical phrases, like “Don’t forget to sparkle wherever you go!” Let’s face it, that’s advice we all should follow. $31.99 AT AMAZON

Zoomer Meowzies Chic Interactive Kitten This runway-ready robot kitty has a fluffy, glittery tail, LED light-up eyes, and posable legs. Her wheeled feet makes her easy to walk, and she has different interactive games including Music Mode. She responds to touch via sensors on her back, head, and chest so she’s ready to bond with your kiddo, but she also interacts with the other Zoomer Meowzies if you want to purchase her a friend. $149.99 AT AMAZON

FurReal Friends Kami My Poopin Kitty Plush Oh, you thought you were done with cats going potty? Well surprise, Mama! This one actually poops. Feed Kami her little treats and take her for a walk on her detachable leash, and just like a real cat, she squats and poops out said treats. Kids go bonkers for bathroom humor, so this is sure to bring on the belly laughs. $24.99 AT AMAZON

Best Cat Toys For Kids

Etna 5-Piece Plush Meowing Cat Condo Playset For on-the-go play, this plush Kitty Condo includes 4 different cats who meow when you squeeze them. The 3.5-inch kitties are the perfect size for small hands, and I love that multiple cats mean a group of kids or siblings can play together without fighting over who gets a cat. $24.99 AT AMAZON

Learning Resources Coding Critters Scamper & Sneaker For early STEM play, this 22-piece play set uses 100% screen-free coding for hours of interactive play. The two kittens, Scamper and Sneaker, can be coded to play hide-and-seek or catch the butterfly, and have their own storybook coding challenge for narrative play. Amazon reviewer Keely1103 says, “My children, ages 3 to 8, all enjoyed coding the critter. It comes with a storybook, accessories, a variety of challenges, and the option to put the critter in play mode. The challenges were just right for my 3 and 5-year-old. They were able to be successful without major frustration. The play mode option gives this toy some versatility and my kids have toggled between caring for their critter and coding with it. For beginning coders, I highly recommend this product.” $25.25 AT AMAZON

Pomsies Speckles Plush Interactive Toy For a fuzzy wearable companion (its tail can wrap around your kid’s arm), this pom-pom pet has touch sensors that trigger over 50 sounds. Its eyes light up to indicate different moods – hungry, tired, cold – so pet parents-in-training can respond to its needs. The sounds might be a little annoying, but anything to make your kid happy, right? $17.99 AT AMAZON

