Kids Are Doing The ‘Flip The Camera’ Trend & It's Really Mean-Spirited

In recent years, there has been no shortage of really terrible TikTok challenges. From the one where people cracked eggs on their kids’ heads, to the one where kids were encouraged to start fires with their Chromebook, to the Blackout challenge, it’s clear that kids (and adults) will see dumb things on the internet and then try it themselves.

Now there’s a new TikTok trend that’s taken over, and while the “Flip the Camera” challenge is not physically dangerous, it’s really, really mean.

Here’s how it works: a person or group of people give their phone to someone else (a friend, teacher, or stranger) and ask them to record a viral dance, with the screen facing outward. The person then does a dance — usually something that pantomimes someone swimming — and subtly changes the camera mode so that it’s recording the person recording, not the dance.

They then post the video on social media, which usually shows someone unwittingly filming and possibly looking embarrassing.

It may seem like an innocent prank. But the results are really mean-spirited and can even be seen as bullying.

First, the kids engaging in the trend often pick people who they don’t think are attractive to trick (both adults and kids), so there are bullying intentions from the outset. Kids who are unpopular, kids who might not be seen as fitting in, teachers, even homeless people have been targeted.

Secondly, the video is then uploaded to the internet, where the person is shamed and laughed at, sometimes without ever knowing it.

The “flip the camera” challenge also often involves larger groups targeting one person; people really ganging up on someone who is just doing a favor for other people.

Responses from people who have been targeted by the prank show just how hurtful it can be; it’s no different than making fun of someone’s appearance to their face.

In response to the rising popularity of the trend, parents and teachers are posting about the challenge on TikTok to spread awareness and explain why it’s more than an innocent prank.

Really, the easiest thing to do is talk to your kids, explain what it is, and let them know that it’s not acceptable behavior.