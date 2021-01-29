It’s a shame that we all can’t wear shoes with Velcro for life! Not only are they convenient, but they also don’t require laces. Alas, wearing shoes with laces is practically a fact of life. Plus, tying shoes is an important skill for kids to learn since it’s not just about shoes — it’s also about coordination. However, it can be stressful figuring out how to teach kids to tie shoes, especially if they’re getting frustrated with it. Well, have no fear. You can have fun while learning how to teach kids to tie shoes. In fact, you can even make a game out of it.

For many kids, it’s the order of steps that has them baffled. And if we’re being honest, it can be tricky for us as parents to figure out how to teach kids to tie shoes. That makes sense if you think about it, right? It’s something grownups have done countless times, so the steps are something we’ve naturally committed to memory. That’s important to remember when passing on the information.

As luck would have it, you’re not alone in not knowing where to start when teaching your kiddo this vital milestone. Here are a few dynamic methods to make it a fun one.

How do you teach kids to tie shoelaces (for beginners)?

While there’s one method of shoelace tying that’s more popular, it’s also imperative to accept that children may get their start on the “bunny ears” or “rabbit ears” method. As they learn, meet any progress with enthusiasm. Children, in general, want to succeed and showcase that they’re one step closer to maturity.

Shoes might also be a difficult task for children who have some trouble learning. As people, we all learn at a different pace in different ways, so incorporate a few methods while teaching your child.

Many children learn best when the shoe isn’t on their foot. One trick is to keep a shoe eye-level for practice, as bending over may be a challenge. First, you’ll want to cross the laces. Then, drop them, loop them, and pull them tight. Next, take the same step, this time leaving a small circle in the middle instead of pulling the laces tight. Put each shoelace in the circle of the opposing side, and then pull tight.

It’s not the traditional method, but it’s an easy way to get kids to practice with laces and happens to do the trick.

Another method is the aforementioned “bunny ears” approach. After making the initial tie, you can loop each lace into a “bunny ear,” cross them, and pull them through. This is also very easy for children to pick up. Pro parenting tip: adding a “character” to the adventure makes it a little more fun. Remember, kids have very active and lively imaginations.

When do kids learn to tie shoes?

Your child should be around five before you try to teach them how to tie shoelaces. Around five, they’ve developed enough coordination, making the task less daunting. Note: If you plan on starting around this age, it’s important to get thick shoelaces.

Many younger children may also prefer working on lacing shoes by practicing on a shoebox. By cutting out small holes for the laces to intertwine like a shoe, your child will have a wider surface to work with. Again, practice makes perfect. The more they perfect the knot on the box, the better they’ll be able to handle the shoe when the time comes.

What songs are good to learn how to tie shoelaces to?

Songs are an incredible part of our culture for many reasons. Aside from entertainment, they can also help set the beat and build motivation when it comes to learning a new skill.

If teaching the “bunny ears” method to children, there’s a rhyme that might make it easier. Try syncing up the method with, “Bunny ears, bunny ears jumped into the hole,” while pushing one bunny ear into the hole created at the bottom of the center of the laces after crossing them. Then, you can grab that loop and finish the rhyme with, “popped out of the other side, beautiful and bold.”

Many parents are familiar with Little Baby Bum videos. The company has another branch called LBB Kids, and they’ve also created a fun song about tying shoes that your child may find helpful.

What are some shoe-tying tricks?

Tying your shoes can be a challenge for some kids, but there are a few ways to manage shoelace stress. Check out our training wheel options below.

Add some dots to your kid’s laces to show them where to hold. This will help guide your kid toward the perfect knot.

Use a clothespin to help hold the laces and loops in place. Eventually, your kid will do it themselves. But as they figure things out, an extra hand can be a big help.

Avoid buying your kid shoes with thin shoelaces. Thick shoelaces are easier for young kids to grasp and will help them make a secure knot.

Is your child left-handed? If you’re right-handed, sit in front of them while teaching them to tie their shoes. It’ll be much easier for them to follow along.

Make your child’s laces two different colors. This will help them connect certain movements to each one, memorize the moves of each lace, and avoid confusion.

“How to Teach a Child to Tie Their Shoes” Songs and Poems

Poems and catchy songs are the backbones of educating children. We’ve gathered a bunch of tunes that’ll help teach kids how to make the perfect shoe knot. With these poems and jingles, your nugget will be a shoe tying pro in no time!

Bunny Poem #1

Bunny ears, Bunny ears, playing by a tree. Criss-crossed the tree, trying to catch me. Bunny ears, Bunny ears, jumped into the hole, Popped out the other side beautiful and bold.

Bunny Poem #2

Over, under, around and through, Meet Mr. Bunny Rabbit, pull and through.

Teepee Tying

Build a teepee, come inside, Close it tight so we can hide, Over the mountain and around we go, Here’s my arrow and here’s my bow!

“Tie Your Shoes Song” by CoComelon

Make the tree — Cross the branches Loop the loop — pull tight! Bunny ears, bunny ears Playing by a tree! Crisscross the tree Trying to catch me! Bunny ears, bunny ears Jumped into a hole! Popped out the other side Their ears in a bow! Make the tree — Cross the branches Loop the loop — pull tight! Bunny ears, bunny ears Playing by a tree!… Continue

“Loop de Loop” by SpongeBob SquarePants

Want to learn how to tie your shoes? It’s a very easy thing to do Just sit on down and I’ll give you the scoop What’s that? It’s called a “loop de loop!” You gotta take a lace in each hand You go over and under again You make a loop de loop and pull And your shoes are lookin’ cool!…Continue