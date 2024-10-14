15 Ivy League Baby Names That Are Classic & Preppy

There’s something about ivy-clad walls and sprawling libraries, university-branded sweaters and pressed uniforms. If you’re all about the elite, intellectual vibes of prestigious universities, maybe you’re interested in Ivy League baby names. These monikers sound classic, elevated, and serious. They’d sound right at home on the boy in the front row of class, writing down every single word his professor says, or the girl closer to the back, translating her Latin homework that’s due next period.

Dark academia had a whole moment this year, inspiring the internet to dress and decorate their homes in a slightly gothic, old university sort of way. So, it makes sense that more and more new parents might also be looking for baby names that fit that vibe. Of course, a name alone won’t guarantee your kid is actually a tiny genius (nor should you concern yourself with that), but if you love all things dark academia, this category of names will definitely speak to you.

Whether you want something timeless (think Jane or William), or something a little less common (Thomasin or Whitaker, for example), all of these Ivy League baby names sound like they belong in a Harvard symposium of some sort.

01 Camden Camden means “enclosed valley,” and is also the name of a trendy neighborhood in London known for its fashion destinations that have creatives and celebs flocking in. So, this name basically screams “exclusive” and “elite.” It’s a great gender-neutral choice, too.

02 Camille This French name has all the posh appeal you could ask for, really. It means “helper to the priest” and also has ties to Roman mythology, so it feels like a cultured pick for your little one.

03 Claire For a feminine, monosyllabic Ive League baby name, you really can’t beat Claire. It’s a French name meaning “bright,” and it sounds fitting for a girl in a pressed uniform with incredibly shiny hair roaming the halls of a scholarly institution.

04 Dean Maybe it’s because it’s an administrative title in academic settings, or because of the Gilmore Girls association, but Dean just screams Ivy League. If you want something similar but a bit longer, Deacon is very similar, albeit with more of a faith-based meaning.

05 Eugene Eugene has all the upper-class appeal you could ask for. It means “noble” or “well-born,” for starters, and it has old-world charm — it was most popular in the 19th and 20th centuries.

06 Jane It’s a classic for a reason. Jane is a gorgeous name meaning “God is gracious.” It peaked in popularity in the 1940s but is making a bit of a comeback in this century, too. Any timeless names feel like good fits in the Ivy League baby name category.

07 Merritt Merritt feels like the new Elliott — gender-neutral, uber-cool, and a surname. Merritt means “boundary gate,” which seems like the perfect name for a new baby. You want them to stand up for themselves and their place in the world, and open up to all the opportunities ahead of them, too.

08 Nathaniel Nathaniel’s scholarly sound hinges on everyone calling him by his full name, which will probably not always be the case, but you can certainly use the whole thing at home. It’s a Hebrew boys’ name meaning “God has given,” which is a sweet choice for your little blessing if you’re a religious family.

09 Pippa Pippa Middleton comes to mind, and the vibes are a perfect match. Pippa feels like a happy, not-too-stuffy name choice while still giving aristocrat-in-ivy-clad halls, you know?

10 Preston Preston is a British name with an old-fashioned feel — it just sounds like boat shoes and crisp polo collars, TBH. It ranked as the 275th most popular name in the U.S. in 2023, so it’s recognizable but not overly common.

11 Sebastian This name dates all the way back to third-century Rome and means “revered” or “venerable” — so yeah, you could say it has the prestige factor of a true Ivy League baby name. With the ultra-cool nickname Seb or the spunky Bash, you’ve also got some versatility.

12 Sloane Sloane sounds like the coolest girl at a private fashion school with amazing style. This Irish name means “raider” or “warrior” — perfect if you like a strong baby girl name — and will also appeal to parents looking for one-syllable names.

13 Thomasin Thomasin just sounds like the A+ student at the front of class who really has her stuff together, not to mention the cutest pens you’re always dying to borrow. It has never been in the top 1,000 baby names in the U.S., so if you’re looking for something unique, this is it.

14 Whitaker Another excellent surname-turned-first-name: Whitaker. The name means “wheat field” and refers to a region of rolling countryside in England. For your baby naming purposes, Whitaker definitely sounds like the straight-A student who’s in all the extracurriculars and president of at least three clubs.

15 William And one more classic boy name to round out the bunch. William will have many luminaries, from Shakespeare to Thomson (the William who invented the Kelvin temperature scale), to look up to in his academic pursuits.

So, which Ivy League baby name is right for your little scholar?