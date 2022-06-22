Summer is pretty much already here, which means it’s time to stock up on summer essentials like sunscreen, aloe vera, and new swimsuits for the kids. While the first two are easy to stock up on, finding an affordable child’s swimsuit that also boasts safety features like higher visibility and UPF+ protection that your kid actually wants to wear can be something of a challenge.

While your child might want dark blue swim trunks because its their favorite color, experts at ALIVE Solutions Inc., a company focused on aquatic safety, notes that the color of your child’s swimsuit can play a critical role in being able to spot a child struggling in the water and prevent drowning.

After testing a spectrum of hues for visibility from different ranges, the group concluded that darker shades and hues of blue were the most difficult to see underwater, while bright, vibrant neons, namely neon yellow, green, and orange as the top three choices for overall visibility.

The good news is, there are tons of swimsuits for toddlers and kids that come in these brighter hues — and have the ratings to back them up. Here are some of the best swimsuits for kids with safety features that Amazon has to offer, from board shorts to rash guards to sparkly unicorn one pieces.

