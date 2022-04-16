Back in October, Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin welcomed twins Alexander James and Violet Betty. Even though the twins are only six months old, the *NSYNC alum already knows how quickly the younger years are going to fly by and fully intends on cherishing them.

“I’m just so obsessed with them,” he said while talking to Adrianna Costa for People.

"Every friend's like, 'Look, enjoy every second because it'll fly by like no other and you'll miss this stage.' I'm already getting teary-eyed because they're already 5 months and I can see that it's just flying by right now."

Bass told Costa that adjusting to fatherhood — with infant twins, nonetheless! — has been “quite the adventure,” adding that he and his husband are “lucky that the first few months” they weren’t working due to the pandemic and were able to really connect with their children.

"But now that Dad's back working, I try to spend as much time as possible home. I'm so lucky, I'm able to work out of my home so I get to spend so much time with them. But, when you're doing shoots like this. It sucks to be away from them. I miss them."

Even though Bass considers himself lucky when it comes to being able to be close to his children, he isn’t as fortunate in the getting-a-full-eight-hours-of-sleep department.

“Sleep deprivation is a real thing,” he added, to which anyone who’s raised an infant can attest. “I understand how parents can go crazy, and it can be dangerous! I can see how it can be dangerous with sleep deprivation.” Fortunately, the couple has a lot of family who has also helped when the twins when things get really hectic or Dads just need a nap!

"I'm telling you, instead of getting onesies for new parents, just say, 'Look...Just give me two nights that you watch the kids. That's all I care about. Just come over and babysit for a night,'" he joked.

Fatherhood has also changed Bass’s perspective on, well, everything. "When you have kids, your perspective completely changes. It was all about you and now it's all about someone else.”

Bass and Turchin welcomed Alexander and Violet via surrogate on October 13, 2021. Bass shared the good news on Instagram the following day, captioning a photo of the twins’ birth certificates with, “The baby dragons have arrived!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!"