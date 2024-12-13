Big news: you’re going to Disney World! Mom and Dad are excited, your youngest is thrilled, but your tween or teen... well, not so much. Maybe Disney World seems too little-kid-ish, or maybe they’re in a phase where spending time with the family feels like a prison sentence. Either way, their reaction to an exciting family vacation is not exactly what you were hoping for.

Thankfully, if any place on the planet could encourage a grumpy teen to let loose and embrace their childhood — which, let’s be honest, they really want to distance themselves from — it’s Disney World. From nostalgic rides to character experiences, your teen’s frozen (get it?) exterior is sure to melt under the Disney charm.

Sit back, relax, and let the Disney magic do its thing. And we can help guide you. Here are the top experiences we’ve found that your teen won’t be able to help but love, even if it’s despite themselves.

Nostalgic Charm

If anything can help your teen access some childlike joy, it’s Disney World. From character experiences to particularly nostalgic attractions, your big kid will be whisked back in time (even if they don’t want to admit it).

As soon as you walk into Magic Kingdom, you can find yourself on Main Street, with old-timey shops to your left and right and Cinderella’s castle in front of you. As it’s the main hub of the park, this area tends to be pretty crowded and can be an overwhelming experience — but in the best way possible. It really makes you go, “Wow, I’m in Disney World!” no matter your age or attitude.

Whether you find them wandering through the park, or seek out a character dining experience, there are plenty of opportunities to meet some of your favorite characters from your youth. Your teen may very well roll their eyes, but they also might love the opportunity to give Mickey and Minnie a hug over a big squeeze (but be sure to hide your Mickey waffle if you meet them at breakfast). This could also fall into the “so uncool it’s cool” territory — they can send selfies to friends, ironic or not.

While most things at Disney World are sure to bring on the childhood memories, certain attractions are notably nostalgic, like Muppet Vision 3D, an iconic show featuring the muppets and a special collaboration with their creator, Jim Henson. It was recently announced that the attraction would be closing, but with no official date yet, so see it while you can! And seriously, no one can have a bad time around muppets; it’s been scientifically proven.

I’m the first to admit that I was probably more emotional than the average teen, but something about fireworks always made me tear up, even in my worst “I hate everything” phases. Disney’s fireworks shows are especially touching, coupled with the soundtrack of childhood-favorite films. Seeing Cinderella’s castle all lit up during the Happily Ever After show will certainly bring a smile to your teen’s face (if not tears to their eyes).

The Scary Mommy team with Daisy Duck at Topolino's Terrace located in Disney’s Riviera Resort. Scary Mommy

Rides That Take You Right Back To Your Childhood

Early intervention is KEY to avoiding a vacation of sulking. That’s why step one should be to push them straight in line for some of the park’s most nostalgic rides.

Any old ride is fun, but there are certain ones that completely take you out of reality and bring you right back to watching Disney movies in your pajamas. If you want to blast them with maximum magic right off the bat, here are your best bets.

The Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin is sure to get your big kid invested. It’s basically a live-action video game where you get to compete to see who can take down the most robots in the Evil Emperor Zurg’s army. Believe me, you’ll be able to tell how into it they get in the photo taken during the ride.

You might have to drag your teen into the line for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, but you won’t regret it. They might be taller than you already, but this ride will make them feel like they’re the size of a rat. Soon, they’ll be laughing along with the whole family as you scamper under the feet of Chef Gusteau’s guests.

You’re never too old to be a princess! Under The Sea — Journey of The Little Mermaid will take your teen right back to playing mermaids in the pool, and playing dress up with plastic jewelry. Is it the most thrilling ride? No, but is it a magical experience? Absolutely.

If you brought your teen to Disney World when they were little, they might remember Figment, the mischievous purple dragon from Journey Into Imagination. The ride itself is a blast from the past, complete with cameos from Robin Williams and older practical effects, and a classic Disney charm you can’t help but love. Somtimes with teens, you just have to lean into the corniness fully.

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin Scary Mommy

Snacks That Taste Like Magic

Food is almost guaranteed to bring a smile to a growing kid’s face, and the Disney parks are not short on treats. If you’re hesitant to drop a few extra dollars on a snack, I hear you. But, there’s just an undeniable magic to a Mickey ice cream bar!

Here are some snacks that are sure to satisfy.

The iconic Mickey-shaped chocolate-covered ice cream bar can be found throughout the parks — it also makes a great Instagram photo op.

If you’re looking for a kid-friendly version of “drinking around the world” in EPCOT, may I introduce you to Club Cool? Also in EPCOT, here you can find a soda machine featuring different flavors of Coca-Cola products from all over the globe. Even better — it’s free! Kids, have all the caffeine your heart desires!

A Disney vacation is a time to make dreams come true, and if your teen is a lover of Renaissance fairs, or meat on a stick, walking around the parks with a turkey leg will certainly fulfill that dream. They are offered at a few locations in both EPCOT and the Magic Kingdom.

Mickey Ice Cream Bar Scary Mommy

Special Somethings For Everyone

There’s so much to do in Disney World; it might feel nearly impossible to cover it all. That also means that your teen will be able to find something uniquely suited to whatever their particular interest is — almost like magic.

The Animation Experience at Conservation Station in Animal Kingdom is the perfect activity for your budding artist or a kid who isn’t really into thrills. Here, you can learn from Disney animators themselves how to draw some of your favorite characters!

If you have a gamer in your gang, they might enjoy the Mission: SPACE Advanced Training Lab. Here, big kids can play virtual games to prep them for a future launch (plus, there’s a fun playground for younger cadets, too).

At Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, more adventurous teens can shred some waves during the park’s surf sessions. The park offers private lessons for beginners, as well as open sessions, so your teen can go back to school and flex on all their friends with their new skill.

Whether your teen is a tech wiz or a Star Wars fanatic, they will have the best time building their own droid at the Droid Depot. This activity is for ages 14 and up, and leaves you with a remote control droid of your very own — so it’s serious stuff! These most certainly are the droids you are looking for.

Believe me: let the Disney magic do its thing. Find the right activities, and you will likely see your teen decide to give in and have fun, return to their younger childhood, or even just trip the trip ironically... if even just for a few days. Disney was built for people of all ages — it’s just about finding the right spots for you and your family.