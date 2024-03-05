This Mom Wants To Know How Many Parents Are Bathing Their Kids Every Night

One mom on TikTok asked fellow parents how often they bathe their children. She was stunned to learn that some of her friends wash their kids in the bath every night while she goes a few days in between.

“Are you guys bathing your kids every single day? Because I don't,” Hallie Casey admitted in her video that has now been viewed over 200k times.

“I didn't know that this was a controversial topic ‘til I was talking to someone about it, and they were like, ‘You don't give your kid a bath every night before bed?’”

Her reasoning makes sense — her kids cannot do bath time together. If they were to separate for bathtime, Casey would be bathing her kids for hours every night. What mom has time for that? We could ask where Dad plays into this, but that’s a question for another day.

“First of all, I got two kids who cannot go in the bath together because my one-year-old splashes the crap out of the bath, and my four-year-old just wants to play mermaids. So no, I do not. I do not. Because I can't put them in the bath at the same time and bath time ends up being over an hour long on top of pajamas, books, all those extra things, and I can't do it. How do you do it?”

Casey also admits that when she had one kid, she did give her a “million more baths.” However, when she had her second child, things changed in their nightly routine.

“I do bathe my kids, but it's just not every day,” she admitted.

“I bathe them every two days, every three days. Sometimes if we're not doing anything, if it's freezing outside, we're not outside for like a week, maybe it'd be five days before you get a bath. I don't know. I just, I don't get why people are so concerned about how other people bathe their children.”

Casey swears her kids are clean children, but she just doesn’t have the energy to do bath time for two kids every single night. Casey also happens to be pregnant, so she’s tired a lot.

Her comment section was in the pits of hell, with several users lambasting Casey for not bathing her kids daily. Others were insistent that kids should have a bath every single day, especially those in daycare or preschool where germs run rampant.

“EVERY SINGLE DAY. It may be a cultural thing — but absolutely no dirty kids in our clean beds,” one user wrote.

“Yes every single night. Every 3-5 days is INSANE, diabolical and even,” another said.

Several users were on Casey’s side, noting that during cold winter months, bathing schedules should change.

“We have 6 kids. They get baths 2 times a week. 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️dirt is good for kids!” one user said.

Another echoed, “Every day isn't necessary. especially if you're staying in. I would just wash hands and faces and brush teeth.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), babies under one year old should have a full bath three times a week or less. In general, toddlers should be bathed 2–3 times a week to keep them clean. However, a toddler's face and genitals should be washed every day for optimum hygiene. This can also be altered based on activity level, season, and skin type.