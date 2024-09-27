Mom Hires Private Driver To Get Her Daughter To School While At Home With Her Newborn

If you had the means, would you hire help during the ever-exhausting newborn stage? I had friends with night nurses, and I used to cry with pure jealousy at how fortunate they were to be able to afford that kind of help. Everyone raises their kids in different ways, with different means, so why are we still shaming moms who choose slightly different paths?

One mom caught major flack after admitting that she hired a private driver to take her daughter to school while she stayed home with her newborn in the mornings.

“With a newborn who hates the car seat and screams the whole ride, it's just too much stress for all of us to handle every morning,” Kristina Fortuna (@MomSecretsAndLife) wrote in text overlay on her video, showing her family’s morning routine.

“Of course, a close relative shamed me, saying we’re wasting money and that everyone does it themselves without help, but honestly, I'd rather invest in peace of mind and avoid feeling overwhelmed.”

She continued, “I'm already struggling to keep it together, and I don't want to let my stress affect my support for my 1st grader. With returning to work in a few weeks, I need all the help I can get. Do you think I'm wasting money and being weak? What would YOU be willing to pay for to make life easier instead of doing it yourself?”

Responses to the video were definitely mixed. Some praised the mom for her honest and open take while others questioned the safety of her first grader.

“Wait is her driver an adult man !? I would literally never for 1 second even consider that. The older, professional female nanny I hired with a background check & references still made me anxious,” one user wrote.

“My only thought is, do you personally know this man?! Your sweet baby is at risk if you don’t. 🥺” another said.

“Nothing different that having a babysitter/nanny drive your children to school or activities. I’ve done it for the family I was with,” one user pointed out.

One user joked, “That’s her chauffeur💅🏻 as a kid I would have loved this lol”

The OP replied, “Haha, right?! 😄 Thanks @vic! And yes, I don’t restrict my daughter from experiencing new things 💅🏼💄”

Another user shared, “My dad had a friend named Art who was retired but wanted to work a little. Dad paid him to pick me up from school, drive me home, take me to swimming lessons & sports practice. I loved him.”

“That’s so heartwarming! Respect to Art for being such a positive presence in your life.🙂,” Fortuna replied.

If it helps her out, she can afford it, and she’s taken all the proper precautions when it comes to her kid’s safety, why wouldn’t you make your postpartum life a little easier? More power to her!