TikTok Mom Gives Bittersweet PSA To Moms Of Young Kids Who Might Dread Summer

While some schools have already begun their 2024/2025 academic year, many parents (*raises hand*) are still muddling through the chaos of summer break.

Sure, it can be a fun time of year — trips with your family, heading to the lake or beach, county fairs — but it can also be hard. From finding camps and childcare for your kids to juggling their messes and noise when they’re home, there’s a lot of extra stuff to deal with.

But TikTok account @mostdeliciouslife has words of encouragement for those currently in the thick of summer madness.

The account — run by Corinne Ritz and her mom, Cindy — mostly consists of recipes, but this particular post is a public service announcement for those who might need it.

“A little PSA: they do grow up,” Ritz begins, standing outside her front door. “I just ran errands, I’m home now, and let’s see what’s going on inside.”

Now, as a mom of two myself, I understand what a house can look like when children have been left unattended for even a small amount of time. I’ll never forget the day in summer when I took a shower and came out to find every blanket and pillow in our house — including couch and chair cushions — piled in the middle of my living room floor just as my kids planned a fort together.

And the only thing I thought was “Well... at least they’re not fighting.”

But Ritz opens the door to an immaculate, silent home. Even the dog on the couch is respectfully subdued.

“Where are the kids?” she asks the dog. “In their rooms... again? Ignoring me and each other? It’s quiet. ... You see? Summers used to be my least favorite, and now I dread going back to school and having a schedule.”

She added in the caption: “I used to DREAD the summer, not just for the heat, but because of the nonstop whining, fighting, bickering, trying to entertain, keep busy etc. It. Was. Exhausting.”

“Now when I come home the only who remotely cares is the dog. 😍😊 I used to have 6 little kids (5 of them BOYS) wreaking havoc and under foot. Now, when my mom stops by, she steps in the door, and always asks, ‘Why is it so quiet?’ Why? BECAUSE they all grew up! Three are full grown adults, and the 17-year-old is always at work or out with friends. The 14 and 12-year-olds are left. That is all. If they are home, they are quiet. Most of the time. Seasons change and time passes. What season are you in now?”

Replies in the comments were a combination of wistful, hopeful, and melancholy. In a word (oft-repeated): bittersweet.

“I’m still in the trashed house and water all over the floor stage but the eldest is 13 and running off all the time,” mused @trilby86. “It’s weird but I can see us drifting into this next stage and it’s bittersweet.”

“They are driving me absolutely nuts but this also makes me so, so sad, OMG,” wrote @marissam3231.

“It’s bittersweet for me!” agreed @kf5267. “My house is so quiet and I can do whatever I want finally, but I sometimes miss the cartoons in the background, toys everywhere and little voices!”

As someone who kind of has a foot in “crazy little kid world” and “tween world,” I definitely get it. Summers with children are hard but man do they fly by...