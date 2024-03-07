This Mom Shared How She Had An Amazing Florida Family Vacation On A Budget

For most families, a Disney Parks vacation is a once-in-a-lifetime trip. This is because an average Disney park trip (for a family of four or five) can be astronomically expensive. A five-day weekend trip to Disney World for a family of five can cost between $4,000 and $4,500, or $9,000 to $11,500 for a full week. That’s about $1,000 to $1,400 per day. In this economy?

Even still, parents still dream of taking their kids on a trip to Disney to experience the magic that they may have had when they were younger, but how is anyone affording it?

One mom went viral on TikTok for asking her followers this very question, and TikTok user, Dorilee, gave her hot take — which is to ditch the Disney plans and opt for something else equally exciting at a fraction of the cost.

“No Disney vacations for us,” she said. “We have five kids, so seven people.”

Knowing how expensive that trip plus flights would be for her family, she decided to do a little research. Dorilee ended up planning a Florida vacation for her family of seven with flight, housing, activities, and food without the big Disney bill.

Thanks to Spirit Airlines, Dorilee found seven round-trip flights for less than $800 and a rental home with a pool for $1,400.

Adding in a few choice, affordable vacation activities, like going to the Science Center and riding bikes on the beach, plus food for the trip ran the family around $3,200 for the entire Florida trip.

“I feel like that's a miracle ... F**k Disney. F**k that shit,” she concluded.

Several TikTok users agreed with Dorilee, noting that Disney is overrated.

“People going into debt to go to Disney makes my brain explode,” one user wrote.

Another said, “My Doctor friend said he will never go to Disney when he can spend the money showing his 4 sons the world!! 🥰”

“Tax refunds and credit cards. Disney really isn't worth it. imo,” one said.

Dorilee replied, “I agree with it not being worth it! For my family at least. We've been to Florida 5 times and have explored all different areas and had soooo much fun for fraction of cost!”

“We did Disney twice, my kids never talk about it. U know what they talk about that time we took that hike or that beach trip they snorkeled on,” another shared.

“So what you’re saying is it’s not a vacation that’s expensive but it’s the Disney part that is,” another wrote.

“Exactly! People think they can't go on a fun vacation because it's not Disney — just sharing our positive family trip we went on last week 🥰,” the OP replied.

“It’s not about going to Disney. It’s only about making memories with your family which you are doing …and that is perfect.🥰,” another said.

“Totally! If Disney is your thing and makes your family happy I LOVE that for you! But wanted to share that there are other, affordable ways to vacation,” Dorilee replied.