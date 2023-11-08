A Mom Has The Perfect Rant For Teens Who Say There's "Nothing To Eat" In The House

Everyone has those moments where they mindlessly open the fridge for the tenth time, expecting something new to appear that looks appetizing. Sometimes, the food in there just doesn’t hit right to satiate that snack craving, and we settle for a handful of chocolate chips or a crisp Diet Coke.

Now, when we’re the ones making the grocery lists and footing the food bill, we have every right to be annoyed with the food selection. However, when our tween and teen kids start complaining, all bets are off. Especially when the shelves are full.

One TikTok mom, Meredith, went viral for going off on her kids who consistently complain about there being “nothing to eat” despite a stocked pantry and fridge, and she’s about had enough of these damn kids.

“I am so sick and tired of teenagers telling me that there's nothing to eat in this house,” she begins before impersonating her teens. “I'm so hungry, and there's nothing to eat. Oh my god, why don't you buy things to eat?”

She then steps into her pantry, showing stocked shelves full of food

“Um, I don't know. Uh, a f*cking A, f*cking B, f**king C, D-E-F-G-H-I-J-K, L-M-N-O f*cking p. How about that? How about all that?” she vents.

“I spend $400 a week between Costco and Publix. You can tell me we don't have nothing to eat. We got lots to eat. Okay, why don't you come on over here? Why don't you come on over here? We got drawers full of sh*t, okay?”

Meredith goes on to complain about how her kids will request certain foods only to leave them to get moldy in the fridge.

“How about some fruit? Oh, you don't want that? Ew, disgusting. Just ask me for it, and then I buy it and you don't f*cking eat it. Oh, or you can- I don't know. I don't know. Why don't you eat a f*cking banana? Okay? Why don't you do that?” she says panning to a ripened banana.

“This one's slipping into a coma. I'm gonna have to pull the plug.”

After her video made the rounds, thousands of parents resonated with Meredith’s take on teens and food.

“If u don’t have fresh hot pizza or burgers, fries and milkshakes from a restaurant then u have nothing to eat…apparently,” one user wrote.

“Last week they were mad because I didn’t have anything to make sandwiches. No one has eaten a sandwich at my house in three months. I feel you sister,” another wrote.

One user defended the teens and wrote, “I vaguely remember being a teenager and it’s just not having what you want to eat and having no control over that.”

Another echoed, “As a 40 year old adult, I do the shopping and I still can’t find something I want to eat sometimes. 😂”