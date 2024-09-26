Ohio Brewery Bans Kids Under 16 Due To “Irresponsible Parents"

As a parent, particularly as a parent of young children, finding somewhere to go out as a family can be tough. Eateries either tend to be geared towards adults who no longer possess the urge to throw fistfuls of spaghetti on the floor, or they just aren’t places adults would care to spend a leisurely afternoon.

For lots of families, local breweries happily bridge the gap: it’s a boisterous environment (so if your kid is loud it won’t disturb a polite silence), there are often spaces for kids to get up and move their bodies (many even have outdoor areas), and parents can happily nurse a few beverages over the span of hours.

Unfortunately, not everyone agrees, prompting one Cleveland brewery to ban anyone under 16 from the premises.

Forest City Brewery founder and general manager Jay Demagall made the announcement via Facebook last week.

“Over the past 8 1/2 years, we have tried to implement policies that would allow children to be at the brewery as long as they were supervised by a guardian,” it reads.

“Due to a few bad apples, and irresponsible parents, we will no longer allow children under 16 on the premises. I know this is a disappointing decision for many of you who come here and act in a responsible manner, but we simply can no longer afford to act as babysitters for the irresponsible parents that continue to put their kids, our customers and our business at risk.”

“Simply put, we are a brewery,” he continues. “Our business is to serve great beer, food and other alcoholic beverages to ADULTS. Quite frankly, kids were never a part of our business plan or our vibe. Our staff are not equipped to monitor or babysit kids whose parents treat the brewery like a playground.” He went on to highlight local breweries that not only allowed to a family demographic but catered to them with “menus and drinks that cater to children.”

Response to the announcement was mixed, though most applauded Forest City’s new policy.

“The last time I was there I got ambushed by a mulch wielding child,” one commenter replied. “This is incredible news!”

“Wish more breweries would enact this policy honestly,” says another. “So many breweries are not even enjoyable to go to anymore because many parents let their children run wild like it's a playground.”

But not everyone was thrilled. But despite their disappointment, even those who disagreed with the decision usually expressed an understanding of why it came to pass.

“Hate this news,” laments another. “We were frequent guests on Sundays with our daughter in the back yard from the time before she could crawl through a few weeks ago when we visited. As a family who loves live music, it was a one of a kind destination. Totally respect that it’s your decision but we’ll have to switch to other family friendly walkable places instead.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many of those who expressed dismay were met with criticism that they should go to “Chuck E. Cheese” (as though parents are doomed to never go out anywhere themselves until their kids are in high school) or “hire a babysitter,” (as though that doesn’t add another $100 to a day out).

The debate of whether children belong in breweries is nothing new, at least not in the United States, where children tend to be cloistered into particular “kid-friendly” spaces.

In recent years, breweries across the country have made policies banning not just children but dogs as well, often due to challenges unsupervised little ones (furry or otherwise) pose to staff. Some establishments have compromised with policies that allow children until a certain time of day, after which it converts to adults-only.

Fortunately for would-be patrons with kids, Demagall went on to highlight other local breweries that not only welcome families but catered to them with “menus and drinks that cater to children.”

Regardless of any individual establishment’s decision about who is and is not allowed to be a patron, the ongoing, often passionate debate, speaks to a need for spaces where parents can enjoy themselves while spending time with their children. Here’s hoping we find better solutions moving forward.

In the meantime, do keep an eye on your kiddos while you’re out enjoying yourself.