Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Pineapple Wine: Prosecco in the morning was exactly what the doctor ordered, so when I spotted this sparkling beverage on the menu, I hoofed it over to Hawai'i for an afternoon refresher. I am typically more of a dry, herb-y drink person, and this was incredibly sweet. It's the perfect dessert drink to grab on your way back out of the park, but go in knowing that the sweetness is strong with this one. — Katie McPherson

Maui Brewing Co. Orange Mango Guava Hazy IPA: IPAs are among the more divisive beverages out there. The people who love them love them. The people who hate them have all kinds of hipster jokes at the ready if you tell them you love them. As for me, I’m picky about which IPAs I like, and I really liked this one. The citrus of the fruit balanced the bitterness of the hops without making the beer feel like it was flavored with syrups. To quote pretentious beer dudes: It was incredibly “quaffable.” — Jamie Kenney

Slow-roasted Pork Slider: I’ll admit to having only a taste of this when a colleague ordered it, and I live in regret that I didn’t get one of my own. We’re starting with pulled pork — already a winner — which is topped with sweet and sour pineapple chutney and spicy mayo. All the flavors here blended beautifully. — Jamie Kenney

Hawaiian Rice Bowl: A week after our trip to Epcot, it is the humble Hawaiian Rice Bowl from the Food & Wine Fest Hawaii pavilion that I cannot stop thinking about. Lesser minds might have considered the Slow-roasted Pork Slider to be the sexier order, and I’ll grant that rice, eggs, and spam might not seem all that compelling, but in the middle of a long day of magic, squirt on some eel sauce and spicy mayo and you will be transported to flavor town and not want to come home. — Meaghan O’Connell, Features Editor

Passion Fruit Cheesecake with Toasted Macadamia Nuts: I am a big cheesecake fan (what, my two favorite things combined?) and tried three different ones while at Disney. This one was my favorite. Super bright and tropical without the heavy feel that cheesecake can sometimes have. And the toasted nuts added great texture. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

*All part of the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival, running now until Nov. 23