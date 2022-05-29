Parents Of Uvalde Victim Refused To Meet With Texas Governor

The parents of one of the 21 victims killed in the Robb Elementary school shooting turned down an invitation with Texas Governor Greg Abbott following the tragedy.

Felix and Kimberly Rubio, the parents of Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio, told ABC News they have zero interest in meeting with the Texas governor, with Kimberly saying that “my Lexi doesn’t even like him,” adding that a meeting is “not what Lexi would have wanted.”

“She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.” She also noted that Lexi shared her parents’ stance on gun control.

"There's no reason for just an average citizen to have these types of weapons," Kimberly said. "What for? What do you need them for? Is it worth my kid? These kids?"

The parents have urged lawmakers to pass stricter gun control laws since the tragedy. Felix, who is a deputy at the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, notes that his colleagues may not be a fan of his gun control advocacy, but the time to act is now.

“We live in this really small town in this red state, and everyone keeps telling us, you know, that it’s not the time to be political, but it is — it is,” Kimberly said during a press conference. “Don’t let this happen to anybody else.”

Governor Abbott has voiced an openness to gun restrictions after the second deadliest school shooting in American history took place in his state, but his track record suggests this is little more than lip service.

According to The Texas Tribune, state legislators have actually loosened gun laws — despite convening after several mass shootings ostensibly to do the opposite — including passing permitless carry in September 2021.

After the shooting, Governor Abbott said the gunman had “a mental health challenge” and noted that the state of Texas needed to do “better” when it comes to mental health services.

However, according to BBC’s fact-checking division, just a month before the massacre, Abbott diverted more than $200 million from the Health and Human Services Commission, which is in charge of public mental health programs. The money was redirected to fund border security mission Operation Lone Star, according to The Texas Tribune.

Kimberly Rubio said that her daughter wanted to be a lawyer when she grew up.

"She wanted to make a difference. And I want that for her now, she still can,” Lexi’s mother said.

"As far as like bringing my kids back to school next year, yes, we're terrified. We're terrified because we didn't think it would happen here.”