A viral clip of Pastor Joel Webbon, leader of Right Response Ministries and Covenant Bible Church, is making the rounds on TikTok for his controlling, patriarchal, and misogynistic rhetoric.

In the clip, Webbon admits that he caught his wife reading a book that he did not give her permission to read and basically ordered her to stop immediately until he could read it first.

“There are certain books that I've just had to say, ‘Hey, I don't know if this is a bad book, but I don't have time to read it, and so you're not going to read it either. We'll read it together,’” he said.

“I remember recently my wife had a book. and I saw her reading it on the couch and it was about paedobaptism. And I said, ‘No, we're not doing that yet. We will become paedobaptists when I'm ready.’”

He then went on to say that he refused to let his wife have any sort of knowledge that he may not have quite yet because God forbid she be able to teach him anything.

“But my wife's not going to be a paedobaptist for three years before I am, and I don't have time to read it right now. I know the arguments will be great. I will agree and disagree. I'm not sure which arguments are better, but for the time being, this is what I'm persuaded of and you're not going to outpace me."

Imagine being so scared of your wife reading a book that might open her eyes to what an incredibly horrible person you are that you need to keep her down and blinded from the world that you demand she stops reading certain materials because you haven’t approved them yet.

Under his eye, indeed!

Like, sir, um, you just said the quiet part out loud! Apparently, for Webbon, saying the quiet part out loud is pretty on-brand.

He goes on to say that when it comes to his family, he is in charge. So much so that he apparently dictates when his children can relieve themselves.

“I have four people in my life that I dictate the hours in their day. I dictate what time they go to the bathroom. When we eat, what we eat, what we wear. They are my children. Those are the people that I have almost limitless authority with,” he continued.

Can someone please send this woman a book about narcissism with a decoy cover?