We’re no strangers to a harrowing airplane controversy. From people who think that kids should never fly on airplanes to the weird idea that parents need to give little goodie bags to other passengers to apologize for the existence of their children, there’s some weird stuff going on when it comes to plans and parenting. However, one recent viral clip might absolutely take the cake.

Former The Bachelor participant, Nick Viall, and his wife, Natalie, shared through bouts of laughter this cringeworthy story about how they decided to make another passenger’s flight “miserable” because they felt entitled to his airplane seat.

While waiting for a delayed flight to take off, the couple was determined to be able to sit together on the flight. Natalie and her daughter, River, were a couple of rows ahead of Nick. Both Nick and Natalie were in middle seats. Presumably, River was on Natalie’s lap.

Natalie explains that she asked the man in the window seat next to her to switch seats with Nick. He declined.

Then, she asks the man next to her in the aisle seat to switch with her.

She recalled asking, “Would any part of you want to switch with him? I know it does not sound good at all. I just wanted to ask, take some time to think about it.”

He also declined, citing a long travel week.

Let’s stop right here and say: both of these men had every single right to tell Natalie that they did not want to switch seats because... y’know... those are the seats they selected and paid for! She asked, they answered. It should have ended there, right? Wrong!

Natalie goes on to share that she put a movie on the screen for River, but anytime they would announce something over the intercom, the screen stops playing the movie, which led River to get upset.

“And I just... let her,” she said while laughing.

Nick chimes in and mentions that he noticed the man who declined to switch had a wedding ring (not sure what that has to do with anything...), and that offering to switch could have been “an opportunity” for the man to “feel good” about himself.

“You can feel like you did a kindness for someone else. You drew ... the unlucky straw sitting next to a mom with a child. And you have an opportunity. Yeah, it's a middle seat, but now you get to feel like a hero for the day,” Nick said.

Bro, what?! Why don’t you offer to take River for your wife? Or...plan better next time and pay to sit with your family? Why is it up to this man who owes you nothing to help you out and “be a hero”? You be the hero!

Then, Nick admits that he texted Natalie, “Make his life miserable.”

“I'm like, ‘Just let her go, just let her, I don't care... Let her fucking go nuts. I'm just enraged...,” he noted.

The comments are exactly what you’d think!

“The gaslighting into trying to making it seem like THEY are doing the people on the plane a favour by being the ‘hero for the day’ and to ‘feel good about yourself’ after being drawn the short straw is INSANE,” one user wrote.

Another said, “I would love to see a time either of them gave up a seat for someone in need”

“Most people are not gonna switch from a window or aisle seat to a middle —-sorry. If you are a family of 3 traveling — don’t buy the Saver fare or fly standby. Spend the money to fly together,” one user noted.

I have a feeling the guy who signed a $30 million dollar podcast deal this year could afford to pay for some airplane seats together. Just a hunch!