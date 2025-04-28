While we all love that dads are being way more involved and present in their children’s lives these days, there are still some subtleties that need to be addressed that dads sometimes miss. One mom went viral for her potty PSA for all the girl dads out there who are in the nitty-gritty of potty training but might be getting a few things wrong.

With a very clear-cut demonstration using water and other props, Emily (@emily.mom.next.door) applauds dads for doing their best but suggests they change one little thing about the aftermath of a potty break with their little girl.

“This is a PSA to all my girl dads out there — specifically dads of little girls and the ones that are really hands-on, getting in the nitty gritty, the dirty stuff, like helping them go to the potty,” she begins, noting that she was inspired to do this PSA after a mishap with her husband.

“Because I think that there's a little detail about the difference between boy and girls in this that a few of us have overlooked to tell that I just realized I didn't tell my husband after having a five-year-old girl that's important.”

She then busts out a spray bottle, meant to represent a person with male body party and demonstrates how they pee.

“So when men pee, you pee like this. Okay?” she says while squirting the bottle. “Visuals. Visuals help. Comes out of one hole, pretty simple. One place you have to worry about.”

She then switches to a glass of water.

“Girls, it's different, okay? Sometimes if we pee hard, it's like this, same principle,” she says noting that the stream of pee is similar to that of a person with male body parts. However, it’s more complicated for girls and women (Isn’t it always?) because sometimes the stream comes out slower or in a different flow-type as she demonstrates while pouring out water from a glass.

The water from the glass gets all over the place.

“It pees there and then it comes out like that. So, when you wipe a little girl, you have to wipe the front to the back, in between, check her butt and in between her legs,” she advises.

“Okay? That's it. Good talk,” she signs off.

Other moms began chiming in on Emily’s video, adding more tips and tricks for girl dads who find themselves on potty duty with their little girls.

“AND MAKE SURE HER PANTS ARE AAAAALLLLL THE WAY DOWN. my ex kept saying she was accidents but she was really on the potty, the pants werent down enough,” one user wrote.

One dad chimed in, thanking Emily for her tip.

He wrote, “Wife literally goes in for a C Section in 2 days… this is the type of stuff I’m terrified of & feel like I know nothing about lol. Thanks!”

One user shared, “My husband learned this on his own recently. He screamed from the bathroom “is it normal to have more than one stream???” Yes. 😆”

One mom of boys wrote that while she appreciated the visual demonstrations, boy potty issues are also a challenge.

“Visual is so good lol would have never thought to show it like that. But as a mom of 5 boys (2girls) the spray bottle made me laugh because yes it’s one hole but yes it also goes EVERYWHERE but either way they just worry about that one hole not where it went 😆,” she wrote.