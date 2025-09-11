One mom is going viral after sharing a note he received from her kid’s school after sending pretzels as a snack, allegedly going against their “snack policy.”

The note reads, “Your child's snack of pretzels today did not meet our 4K classroom snack policy. Please make sure to send only fruits, vegetables, meat, cheese or yogurt for their snack. Goldfish, popcorn and pretzels are not allowed for 4K students. If your child was without another snack, they were offered a classroom snack in place of this non-approved snack. Thank you for helping keep our 4K students safe due to severe classroom allergies. If you have any questions, please let me know. Thanks!”

She wrote in text overlay on the photo, “Day 1 of school and I’ve already failed snack time. Strong start, mom.”

Most people who stumbled on the clip could not believe that pretzels were on a banned list, presumably due to a severe allergy in the classroom.

“Why are we policing pretzels???” one user asked.

When another commenter said it was due to an allergy, the original commenter asked if they were going to ban cheese since her son is allergic to cow’s milk. See where this all gets very complicated?

One user wrote, “if your kid has allergies teach them to not eat other kids' snacks so everyone else doesn't have to suffer”

Another said, “Former pre-k teacher here, and that policy is ridiculous.”

“Not a single thought was given to families with food disparity. Even more reason why schools should have free meals and include snack,” one user pointed out.

Another joked, “One kid with an allergy and a Karen for a mom ruined snack time forever. Now all the kids are suffering with carrots”

A former teacher explained, “As a former teacher it's because kids that young don't often know how to communicate food allergies well and if a friend offers them something they're allergic to or can't eat, they'll eat it anyway.

Even with a teacher watching, all it takes is enough time for the teacher to turn their back to help another child and they've shared a snack and now we've got an allergy situation. Now, why they didn't make the rules clear ahead of time I don't know”

After her post went viral, the mom joked about other snacks she was packing after receiving her reprimanding note, including an entire charcuterie tray.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time that a parent has had to deal with a school being strangely particular about what kinds of food are acceptable to eat during lunch or snack time.

One mom sent her son to school with Pringles chips for a snack. The school sent back the empty chip container that now has a note written on it stating, “Please help us make healthy choices at school.”

Does any of this seem justified or just totally ridiculous?