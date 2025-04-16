My daughter loves wearing dresses. The twirlier the better, she says. We probably have enough dresses that she could wear a different one every day of the year and never repeat. They’re comfy and cute, so my husband and I never protest her desire to wear a dress.

That being said, we live in the Midwest, so in the winter, she has to wear leggings under her dresses to stay warm. In the summer, she wears biker shorts. It’s not for modesty, but instead, comfort. Have you ever tried going down a park slide in a dress with your butt cheeks hanging out? Talk about an uncomfy ride. For the most part, most girls around my daughter’s age wear biker shorts under their dresses.

So, when one mom was praised by another woman for not having shorts on her daughter under her dress, she was more than confused.

In the Mommit Reddit thread, she wondered what others thought of this fashion protocol.

“I took my 17-month-old to Grandma's today and put a dress on her. My exs mom (well, step momma) is kind of traditional and thanked me for not being the type of mom to not put shorts under her skirt,” she wrote.

“But tbh, I didn't do it consciously. I've never had her in a dress without leggings or shorts, but that's only because it's been cold and last year she was just small. I didn't really see a big issue with shorts or without shorts. She'd just be wearing a diaper underneath anyways, if I hadn't put the shorts on, and doesn't crawl much anymore (almost ever) so she'd be covered. I don't see the big issue either way. What do you guys think?”

The post gained a lot of traction with several moms chiming in with their own takes on the shorts-under-dresses choice. Most moms shared their reasoning for shorts fell under the concept of practicality.

“Their butt fills with sand. They can't go down the slide. Its just more convenient with shorts. Even my 5yo wears them. Even I wear them. It's not modesty, it's convenience,” one user noted.

Preach! I am in my 30s, and I wear biker shorts under all my dresses because chub rub is an epidemic.

“Yup, my girls are 7 and 8 and we still do bike shorts under dresses. It just feels cleaner cause they sit on the ground etc. And they’re running around and playing upside down on playgrounds. I wear bike shorts under dresses for myself too. Bonus points if the shorts have a pocket for my phone 🙌,” another noted.

Another user said, “Honestly I’m not worried about modesty… more so about keeping her clean.. rather the shorts get dirt on them then underwear”

“Guess I’m that type of mom. Bloomers when they’re babies and then bike shorts. My kids twirl, flip, hang, dance and don’t need to worry about modesty. For diaper age, it’s an extra layer of protection against leaks,” one mom said.

Whether you decide to opt for shorts due to logistics or because you don’t really want the public seeing your 6-year-old’s underwear when she does a cartwheel, seems like the decision is a personal one and shouldn’t be categorized as something “those kinds of moms” do. Seriously, what the hell does that even mean?