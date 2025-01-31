Well, the discourse surrounding “kid-friendly” places in the world has certainly taken an interesting turn. One woman decided that dogs should be allowed in every single place that babies are allowed (aka everywhere?) because, according to her, dogs may be better behaved than tiny humans.

This dog mom’s “hot take” went viral in an installment of the popular internet series, Subway Takes with Kareem Rahma, where Rahma asks people for their polarizing opinions while riding the New York City subway.

This particular episode caused quite an uproar with several internet users responding with their own rebuttals.

“Dogs should be allowed everywhere that babies are allowed,” she says.

“100% disagree,” Rahma responds. “Dogs belong outside.”

“No, no! Dogs should be allowed inside. Everywhere that a baby goes, a dog should be allowed to go ... Restaurants, movie theaters, airplanes, hotels, all the things,” she responds.

“Movie theaters? You want to bring your f*cking pitbull to a film?” Rahma asks.

“Pigeon saw Knives Out in theaters with me, she says motioning to her small dog seemingly named (amazingly), Pigeon.

She continues and doubles down on her take, saying, “When you go out to dinner and you hear babies screaming and crying and throwing things on the ground, you should consider if a dog should be allowed there too because also the dogs can clean up the mess that a baby leaves.”

“So can the people,” Rahma says.

“I mean, should we put human lives ahead of dog lives?” she asks.

“You want to bring your dog to the grocery store?” he asks.

The woman admits that she already does this, explaining that he goes in the cart while she walks the aisles. She also says she’s brought her dog with her to doctor’s appointments.

After the clip caught fire, X users voiced their very strong opinions on her take.

“Yeah, because when I’m out and about and hear kids screaming and crying and car horns blaring, my first thought is ‘Man, wouldn’t it be nice if a dog was barking too?’” one user wrote.

Another said, “Disagree bc yes babies are annoying, but often the dogs brought into public spaces are badly trained therefore reactive. Also in some cases it’s a hygiene issue to have animals in spaces. Service dogs are an exception bc they are medically necessary and impeccably trained.”

“I absolutely love dogs and treat my own like they are humans. However, they should be nowhere near movie theaters, restaurants, bars, etc. And tbh, they don’t wanna be there either,” another pointed out.

One X user replied, “I love my dog, but I’m so over this new trend of dogs are like my child and I need to be allowed to have them everywhere I go. Some people are allergic, some dogs, especially little ones can never be fully potty trained and lots don’t do well with other people or other animals.”

There are plenty of places where dog owners can bring dogs inside and websites like Bring Fido provide comprehensive lists of places that are dog-friendly or restaurants that have dog-friendly patios. Dogs come with health and safety risks and that is why they are not provided the same welcoming experience as literal children.