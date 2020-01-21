25+ Kid-Friendly St. Patrick's Day Jokes To Laugh At On March 17

Every year, come March, life gets just a little luckier. That's right — it's the month of St. Paddy's Day! A time for festivity, celebration, and chasing down some four-leaf clovers. And do you know what pairs well with all of those things? Laughter. There's just something about this fun-loving holiday that puts a huge, goofy smile on everyone's faces. So, why not break out some family-friendly St. Patrick's Day jokes to go with the cheerful mood?

Perhaps, in the past, you spent this day partaking in the Irish sport of drinking Guinness. But times have changed, and now you have some wee children running around creating mischief (much like the fabled leprechauns associated with this holiday). You might spend the day indoors enjoying some silly DIY St. Patrick's Day games and activities. Or maybe you'll take your little ones to a local parade. There are tons of ways to make the most of St. Paddy's Day with kids!

No matter what you choose to do, zinging in some festive one-liners, knock-knock jokes, and knee-slappers will surely fit right into the fun. And since these are clean funnies, parents and teachers can use them to give kiddos a giggle. Sláinte!

Kid-Friendly St. Patrick’s Day Jokes and Puns

Where can you always find gold on St. Patrick’s Day? In the dictionary! What do you call environmentally conscious leprechauns? Wee-cyclers. Knock-knock! Who’s there? Irish. Irish who? Irish you a happy St. Patrick’s Day! What do you call a bad Irish dance? A jig mistake. What do you call a leprechaun who gets sent to jail? A lepre-con. Why do frogs love St. Patrick’s Day? They’re always wearing green. Why do people wear shamrocks on St. Patrick’s Day? Because real rocks are too heavy. “Mom, I met an Irishman on St. Patrick’s Day.” “Oh, really?” “No, O’Reilly!” What is a leprechaun’s favorite type of music? Sham-rock ‘n’ roll! What instrument does a showoff play on St. Patrick’s Day? Bragpipes! Knock knock! Who’s there? Warren. Warren who? Warren anything green for St. Patrick’s Day? What do you get when you cross poison ivy with a four-leaf clover? A rash of good luck. Why did St. Patrick drive all the snakes out of Ireland? He couldn’t afford a plane! Why are leprechauns so concerned about global warming? They’re really into green living. What do leprechauns barbecue on St. Patrick’s Day? Short ribs. What does it mean if you find a four-leaf clover? That you have too much time on your hands! Why are so many leprechauns gardeners? Because they have green thumbs. What happens when a leprechaun falls into the Irish Sea? He gets wet. What type of spells do Irish witches cast? Lucky charms. What does a leprechaun call a man wearing green? A Green Giant. Who is St. Patrick’s favorite superhero? The Green Lantern. Why do leprechauns make great secretaries? They’re good at shorthand. How did the Irish Jig get started? Too much water to drink and not enough restrooms! What would you get if you crossed Christmas with St. Patrick’s Day? St. O’Claus! What did St. Patrick say to the snakes? He told them to hiss off. How do leprechauns celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? By holding a lepreconcert!