These Stroller Wagons Will Make Summer Days More Fun For Everyone

Yup, you might just need a stroller wagon. Your standard stroller might come in handy for daily walks or trips to the grocery store, but when it comes to spending the day at the beach or the park with the littles, it can’t compare to a stroller wagon. These new hybrid carriers are the perfect mix of a fancy stroller and a classic kid’s wagon, and they make every outdoor outing just a little bit easier (and definitely more comfortable for your kids).

RELATED: The Best Twin Car Seats For Towing Two Around Town

What is a stroller wagon versus a regular wagon?

While wagons are pulled, stroller wagons give you the option to pull them or push them as if they were a baby carriage. And while there are some strollers out there that offer a good amount of space, a wagon definitely offers more, giving you enough room to pack up everything you need. Plus, most of them have enough room for at least two kids, if not more, with enough space for snacks and lounging.

They are definitely worth it if you have multiple kids. (And if you have twins, triplets, or more — it’s a must!)

What features should I look for?

When it comes to picking the best stroller wagon for your family, think about what you’re going to use it for: do you want all-terrain wheels that can make it through the sand or the grass? Are you more interested in something that’s going to be easy to store and throw in your trunk? Or do you want something relatively inexpensive that will just get you and your little ones through the summer?

Whatever the case, here are some of the best.

Best stroller (and double stroller) wagons: