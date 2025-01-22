While out to lunch with her two kids, mom and content creator, Kitty, was met with some hostility from a fellow diner. She was surprised by the interaction, noting that if people do not want to be around kids, they should avoid places where kids are welcome.

After the exchange, she vented in her car about the incident and the general intolerance society seems to have for kids in public spaces.

“I've never had somebody be annoyed or give me an attitude over my kids until today,” she explains after their trip to the casual dining chain, Buffalo Wild Wings.

“We're sitting there. We're eating our food, and Remy's loud, like when Remy talks she's loud. It's who she is, and this guy was sitting like, one table away from us by himself, reading a book. It's game day. There's college basketball games on. They're playing the games like, it's loud when we walked in. Blake even said, ‘Why is it so loud in here?’”

As she and the kids are eating, she notices the man stand up, let out a “nasty little sigh,” and move tables.

“He's huffing and puffing, slamming his stuff down on the table,” she recalled, noting that she knew he was upset about her kids. She decides to face him head-on, asking him if her children were “disrupting [his] peace.”

“He looked at me, and he said, ‘Yeah.’”

This is when Kitty got fed up.

“You are in a family restaurant where they have ... like 70 TVs or something crazy that are all playing the game at full volume. This is not a quiet place. If you want a quiet place, go to the library,” she said, recalling that she was hyper-aware of the situation. She knew her daughter was talking loud but asked her to be quiet. At the same time, she realizes that Buffalo Wild Wings is a sports bar with tons of TVs playing at loud volumes. It’s just a loud place.

She continues, “So, the waiter walks up and he noticed that this guy changed tables, and he's like, ‘Oh is everything okay?’ and he was like, ‘Yeah that kid was just screaming in my ear.’”

Kitty then confronted the man again, saying that her daughter, only 17 months old, was not screaming in his ear.

“She's just being loud. She's a toddler. She's a little tiny toddler, and I may have said, ‘That's why you're sitting there eating all by yourself,’” she said.

She ends with this PSA: “Don't go to family restaurants if you have an intolerance for children. My kids are pretty well-behaved, and I'm pretty self-aware, and I'm not one of those parents that's gonna let my kids sit there and scream and throw a fit so, like just don't go out to eat or go to the library if you want peace and quiet.”

Her video was met with mixed reviews. Some agreed with Kitty, noting that kids always get a bad rep for, well, being kids!

“B Dubs would be the last place I would TRY to read a book🙄. You are exactly right....kids are kids!!” one user wrote.

Another wrote, “as a bww employee, my favorite customers are mamas that bring their kiddos in. please don't ever stop.”

However, others were not so keen on Kitty’s kids admittedly being loud, accusing her of being disrespectful and inconsiderate of others.

“[M]om of 3 i understand normal kid noise but still teach my kids from very young how to behave in restaurants[,] any restaurant,” one user said.

Another wrote, “When my sister was little, we made the sacrifice to not go to restaurants for a few years because she was loud. It doesn’t matter if it’s ‘family friendly’ or not, it’s basic respect.”

“[I]f your kids don’t have table manners, [I]’d move too,” one user said.

Listen, there's a difference between kids being totally out of control and kids just being kids. And at an establishment with kid’s menus and high chairs, it’s probably okay for it to be a little noisy (on top of the ten football games going at one time!).