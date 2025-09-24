Coparenting is not for the weak. The nuanced nature of trying to raise children with a person you’re not married to or in a relationship with can be a very small, very wobbly tightrope to walk. It can be especially hard to keep all those frustrations and not-so-kind words about your former partner to yourself, but obviously, keeping things civil between coparents is in the best interest of the kids.

One mom shared exactly what happens when coparents can not only be civil but can actually be friends in a sweet video now going viral on TikTok.

“My daughter's dad and I really pride ourselves in the fact that we have not fought in front of her since she was like six months old. She's almost five now, and we don't talk crap on the other parent in front of her,” TikTok mom, angelehlers_, explained.

“So, she has no idea why we wouldn't be friends, why we wouldn't all hang out. Like she just genuinely just thinks like we're all just like friends, like her best friends,” she said.

She goes on to share that while they were all hanging out on the 4th of July (her ex, her current fiancé, and herself), her daughter decided to make some coparenting magic happen.

She continued, “We're all watching fireworks together. My daughter sees my fiancé come in, and she's like, ‘My gosh, I have a surprise for you! Close your eyes.’ Hand walks my fiancé to the kitchen where her father is standing, and puts my fiancé face-to-face with her dad. And then she goes, ‘Okay, open your eyes.’ He opens his eyes, and she goes, ‘It's my dad!’”

After “surprising” her mom’s fiancé with her own dad, she forced them to hold hands, and of course, they obliged.

“Immediately, they are holding hands, no questions asked,” she recalled.

“She loves it. She loves to do it, and they both will do it, no questions asked. I don't know, I don't know. But I'm pretty proud of us for the fact that she thinks we're all just little besties.”

After her video went viral, several TikTok users shared how special her daughter’s viewpoint of their blended family actually is.

“she's trying to combine the friend groups,” one user joked.

Another wrote, “She’s heard a lot of talk about how some kids have two dads and she’s like me too”

“the fact that they held hands no questions asked is actually so sweet,” one user pointed out.

Another shared. “I wasn’t allowed to say my step dads name in my dads house. Y’all are winning at this whole coparenting thing”

“I'm proud of your fiance and ex for being chill with that, sounds like she has some good role models in her life,” another said.