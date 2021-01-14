The Best Bounce Houses You Can Buy For Party Time! Excellent!

A bounce house for a toddler is a dream come true for just about any kiddo. They have *so* much energy — it’s truly the perfect environment for them to have fun and burn off some of that endless enthusiasm. How do toddlers do it? They could be tugging on your pajamas half the night, refuse any food that doesn’t start with “Cheer” and end with “-ios,” buck their nap, and somehow they still have enough energy to bounce off your walls. Meanwhile, we’re a gallon into our daily coffee intake and can barely open our eyes. It’s truly not fair. Toddler bounce houses to the rescue. (Pair a bounce house with a Disney character-themed party, and you’ll literally win an award.)

This year, a bounce house rental for one day might not cut it. With our kids more cooped up than normal, one surefire way to expel their endless energy is with a backyard (or indoor) bounce house. Let them bounce their way into exhaustion with one of these, the best bounce houses for toddlers on the market. Some even have inflatable pools attached, making it perfect for a hot summer day! Pull it out for birthday parties, backyard cook-outs, or just any random Tuesday. Hell, if you have the square footage, blow it up inside any time of year, no reason needed. You’ll be the coolest house on the block.

Read on for the best bounce houses for toddlers. Quick, add one of these to your cart so you can guarantee tuckered-out kids by the time you want to settle in to watch next week’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Best Bounce Houses for Toddlers

Part bounce house, part ball pit, with a slide and castle vibes? Yes please. No wonder this kids’ jump house is called “magic.” It deflates to the size of a sleeping bag and inflates in less than two minutes, and also includes safety netting and handles, so you can relax while your kids play safely. Fun + safe = kid and mom- approved. With an Amazon rating of 4.9/5 stars and over 1,800 ratings five-star reviews, this toddler bounce house is a clear favorite. Note: balls are not included, but an easy purchase if you want #1 Mom award this year.

One Reviewer Wrote: “We use it almost every day, down in the basement [...] Works great. Inflates very quickly and easily. It's extremely durable. I usually get in there with them, and I'm 5'10" 180 lbs. I never feel like it's going to rip, or tear, or break . . . this thing is incredibly well-built. We can't wait to try it outside when the weather gets nicer.” — coco

Best Toddler Jump Houses & Kids Jump Houses

With this toddler bouncer house, you’ll be a few jumps away from tired kids. The bouncer can hold up to three children and 250 pounds and includes a heavy-duty blower. It’s durable enough for even the most rough ‘n’ tumble type of kids, though it does include repair patches if things get wild. Plus, look at that slide! Maybe... adults can also have a turn?

One Reviewer Wrote: “I blew this thing up in my child's room and let her go ham. I, at 130 pounds, got in there with her, but I got carried away jumped up into the ceiling fan, [and] probably lost whatever few brain cells I have left. Little Tikes makes some great stuff and I'm a loyal customer now after seeing how amazing this thing is. It's bigger than it looks! This is going to be a game changer when it's winter and the kids can't go outside and get all that energy out, I can blow this thing up in the basement and let them go to town.”

Have a princess party coming up this summer? A pink and purple castle is a must! A waterproof air blower, bouncer and blower stakes, repair patches, and a carry bag are all included. It’s strong and durable enough to take on rowdy kids, and only takes two minutes to inflate. It’s great for parties, or just to blow off some energy any day of the week.

One Reviewer Wrote: “My two-year-old daughter’s face lit up this Christmas when she saw a jumping castle just for her. Best money I’ve spent for hours of fun and excitement for her. Very easy to set up and break down!” — Kay-Lee

Any kid would love spending a summer day in this obstacle course bounce house. There are tunnels, climbing walls, slides, you name it. This course is made from puncture-proof material and can support up to 400 pounds, plus, it only takes about a minute to fully inflate. It’s great for both indoor and outdoor use, and is bound to be a hit.

One Reviewer Wrote: “After reading a ton of reviews and specs for multiple bounce houses, I settled on this one because of the weight allowance. Most of the reviews still only talked about younger kids, but I have about eight kids who are at my house a lot over the summer and they range in age from three to 10. This bounce house has handled the weight and constant play now for a week with no signs of deflation. Also used it with water. It's been FANTASTIC.” — Brianna

If you don’t want all the neighborhood kids coming over, do not buy this awesomely oversized bounce house. It’s a crowd-pleaser for parties and backyard antics for kiddos of all ages, even the big ones who may think they’re too cool for a bounce house. (Yeah right.) Though it’s huge – 12’ wide by 15’ long – it’s still only 7’ tall, so it can be inflated inside, too. With an overall score of 4.7 out of five stars, this one’s definitely popular.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This bounce house is so great! We got it to use for my daughter's birthday party which had many kids and there was no fighting over how many kids could jump at once because this bounce house holds up to 600 lbs which is amazing. Great quality, blows up and deflates so fast! I am glad we have this now for our daughter and her friends to use whenever. Definitely worth the money.” — Lexy

If you need to bribe your kids to put the screen down, may we recommend this royal palace bounce house, fit for little princes and princesses and tired moms? It holds up to five kids and 500 pounds, and a basketball hoop, a climbing wall, and naturally, a jumping area for your kiddos to bounce their little hearts out. Need more convincing?

One Reviewer Wrote: “We’ve had this bounce house for over a year and it’s in perfect condition still. Our kids (three & 10) never get bored with it. We’ve set it up for many family parties and even adults have jumped in it with the kids (one adult at a time). The blower works perfectly still and it rolls up compactly in the tote. Love that it has the overhead shade too.” — zolo j.

Set up this toddler bounce house in your backyard, garage, playroom – wherever. Inflating and deflating each take just a minute, so you can whip it out anytime you’re out of how-to-entertain-my-kids ideas. This is a smaller bounce house (9’ long by 7’ wide and 6’ high), so it’s best for the little ones. Online reviewers rave about its quiet fan and miraculous ability to entertain endlessly energetic kids.

One Reviewer Wrote: “We bought this for our granddaughters 2 and 5. They loved it! I thought after the first few days they would get tired of it but they kept asking to play in the bounce house. It ranks high on the dollars-per-use scale. It seems really well made. The 5-year-old abused it and never managed to rip or tear it and it comes with a complete patching kit.” — Gusr

Best Budget Bounce House

If a full bounce house is (understandably) out of your budget, you might enjoy this Jump-O-Lene, which is ideal for kiddos between the ages of three and six. Serving as a great play gym, this bouncer is great for crawlers and kids who have some energy to burn. It’s fully enclosed, making it great for the indoors, and can support up to 120 pounds — so, it can withstand up to two toddlers at once. Some adventurous parents have also turned theirs into a ball pit.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Got this since winter and cold days are coming. My kids love this bounce house! Very easy to inflate and move around. We have it in our basement and it fits perfect! I can't wait till son is a little older and we can do little and we can turn in into a fort and have movie nights.” — Sam

Best Bounce House With A Pool

Get the best of both worlds, with this inflatable bounce house that also has a section for a pool. Available in two colors, this bouncer is recommended for kids five and under, with a limit of three kids at a time. It’s crafted from puncture-proof fabric, and bound to make hot days slightly more enjoyable. (Or sane, depending on how your season is going.)

One Reviewer Wrote: “My son is a 1.5-year-old and loves this! I plan to invite other mom friends over with smaller babies to play in the pool part. We loved it so much [that] we purchased a second one to have for our kid’s birthday parties. The total cost of two was the same as a small, rental bounce house, so we will be saving with this!” — Amazon Customer